3801 – Bubble Circuits

There’s more than one way to make a perfect circle! Angela Huffman reinterprets a favorite pattern from Susan McDermott, called Bubble Circuits, as a baby quilt, showcasing various ways to create circles. From hand appliqué to special tools, find your own circle on this episode of “Love of Quilting”!

Tools Used:

Karen Kay Buckley’s Bigger Perfect Circles (TM)

StayFlo starch

Cotton swab or appliqué brush

TrueCut 360 from Grace Company

Fabric Circle Cutter from Fiskars

Creative Grids CGRSAV1 Circle Savvy ruler

Jillily Studio Applique Set (includes 2oz. Appli-Glue, Quilter’s Digit, Starch Brush, Poke-A-Dots Sticky Thimbles and Bohin Size 11 Appliqué needles)

80-weight cotton thread (battleship gray)

Steam A Seam 2 Lite fusible web from The Warm Company

Fabrics Used: Ahoy Mermaids and Minky both from Riley Blake Fabrics

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company https://warmcompany.com/

Published In: Bubble Circuits by Susan McDermott was originally published in the September/October 2014 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, and can also be found in the 3800 series eBooklet.