3802 – Barn Dance

Inspired by the barn quilt trails popular across the country, Sara Gallegos designed Barn Dance, a sweet project that serves as an enchanting sampler quilt. Sara shows you how to construct Barn quilt blocks featuring Pinwheel and Square-in-a-Square block in-sets, but you could adorn your barns with any style block! You’ll also learn how you can customize with collage-style fussy-cutting and buttons!

Notes on the Pattern

In the pattern, we wrote the instructions for the Flying Geese units using a stitch-and-flip method. On episode 3802, Sara Gallegos showcased an alternate technique, which is cutting triangles with engineered corners (using the Fons & Porter’s Triangle Trimmers from Dritz). Both methods work well. Find the method that works for you!

Sara also prefers to work with oversized patches, because she feels trimming down ensures accuracy. We generally write to the exact size, so if you’d like to try Sara’s approach, consider adding to 1/8” to ¼” to your patches.

Tools Used:

Steam-a-Seam 2 fusible web from The Warm Company

Fons & Porter’s Triangle Trimmers from Dritz

Funny Farm buttons from Dress It Up

Fabrics Used: Gratitude & Grace by Kim Diehl for Henry Glass

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In: March/April 2022 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, as well as in the 3800 series eBooklet.