3803 – Louisville Spirit

Scrappy string-piecing is the way to go when you need 3 college quilts! Angela’s scrap quilt plays with the school colors of her son’s university—the black, red, and gold of the University of Louisville. By combining fusible batting as a foundation for string piecing with an easy-going approach to scraps, you can have a fun, cherish-able quilt in no time!

Tools Used:

Appliqué pressing sheets (Gypsy Quilter Silicone Appli-Fuse Mat and Fons & Porter Multi-Purpose Pressing Sheet)

Rotating Cutting Mat (14 x 14”) from Fiskars https://www.fiskars.com/en-us

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (60mm) from Fiskars https://www.fiskars.com/en-us

Quilt clips from Fiskars https://www.fiskars.com/en-us

Fabrics Used: Backing and binding fabric from the Tonga Batiks collection by Timeless Treasures. The assorted scraps are from Angela’s collection.

Batting Used: Double-Sided Fusible Fleece from The Warm Company

Published In: March/April 2022 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, as well as in the 3800 series eBooklet.