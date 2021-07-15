3804 – Prairie Lily

Barbara J. Eikmeier used the Prairie Lily quilt block, a classic from the 1890s, in her Block-by-Block sampler quilt. Its history and interesting combination of techniques inspired Barb to design a quilt centered solely on this antique quilt block. In this episode, she’ll show you updated techniques for achieving an historical look, as well as a surefire sashing technique that will help you with any sashed quilt!

Notes on the Pattern

The Prairie Lily block and quilt featured on episode 3804 was inspired by the sampler quilt on Barbara J. Eikmeier’s video series, Block-by-Block (from Quilting Daily TV). On that series, each quilt block is given its own episode, with segments focusing on the block’s history, the piecing techniques, and the quilting motifs to pair with it. On “Love of Quilting,” Barb teaches fusible appliqué for this block, but if you want to learn about hand appliqué—and discover more wonderful blocks—be sure to check out “Block-by-Block: Quilting Our Patchwork Legacy” on Quilting Daily!

Tools Used:

Lite Steam-A-Seam 2 on a roll form The Warm Company

6” x 24” Acrylic Rotary Cutting Ruler with half-inch guide from Fiskars

Square Quilting Ruler 6-1/2” x 6-1/2” with half inch guide from Fiskars

Titanium Comfort Stick Rotary Cutter (45mm) from Fiskars

Sewing Gauge from Fiskars

Mark-B-Gone Marking Pen from Dritz

Clear Open Toe Foot from PFAFF

Fabrics Used: Fabrics from the designer’s personal collection.

Published In: January/February 2022 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, as well as in the 3800 series eBooklet.