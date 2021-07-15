3805 – Mermaid Feathering

Open up your imagination to swim in the moonlight with mermaids! Angela Huffman shows you how to adapt standard plumes to make them “sea feather plumes,” and how to carve out space to let those feathers frolic! You’ll also learn how to custom-create a spectacular wreath of mermaid tails.

Tools Used:

APQS Millennium

APQS Quilt Path

Longarm rulers used include BFF by The Quilted Pineapple, The QP Edge 5-inch by The Quilted Pineapple, and Jessica’s Edge by Jessica’s Quilting Studio.

Chalk pencil

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company.