Articles, Love of Quilting TV Series 3800, Traditional, Trending, Videos

3805 – Mermaid Feathering

By: Vanessa Lyman
Love of Quilting Series 3800 episode 3805 Mermaid Feathering header image
15
Jul

Open up your imagination to swim in the moonlight with mermaids! Angela Huffman shows you how to adapt standard plumes to make them “sea feather plumes,” and how to carve out space to let those feathers frolic! You’ll also learn how to custom-create a spectacular wreath of mermaid tails.

Tools Used:

  • APQS Millennium
  • APQS Quilt Path
  • Longarm rulers used include BFF by The Quilted Pineapple, The QP Edge 5-inch by The Quilted Pineapple, and Jessica’s Edge by Jessica’s Quilting Studio.
  • Chalk pencil

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company.
