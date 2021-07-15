3806 – Beachcomber

The traditional Storm at Sea quilt pattern is a gorgeous and rewarding challenge! The soft, sweet colors in this quilt look like the shells washed ashore after a storm at sea—a treasure for any beachcomber! Sara Gallegos finds methods to simplify the traditionally challenging design, including foundation piecing and die-cutting.
This episode also features the ‘Make It Mine!’ segment, in which Sara and Angela explore alternate colorways using Electric Quilt software.
Tools Used:
- Jillily Studio Appliqué Appli-Glue
- Border Creek Station Foundation Paper
- Add-A-Quarter ruler
Fabrics Used: Grunge collection from Moda Fabrics
Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published In: May/June 2022 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, as well as in the 3800 series eBooklet.
