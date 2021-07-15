Christmas in July - 40% Off PATTERNS*! Shop the Sale >
3806 – Beachcomber

By: Vanessa Lyman, Posted on
Love of Quilting TV Series 3800 episode 3806 Beachcomber header image
15
Jul

The traditional Storm at Sea quilt pattern is a gorgeous and rewarding challenge! The soft, sweet colors in this quilt look like the shells washed ashore after a storm at sea—a treasure for any beachcomber! Sara Gallegos finds methods to simplify the traditionally challenging design, including foundation piecing and die-cutting.

This episode also features the ‘Make It Mine!’ segment, in which Sara and Angela explore alternate colorways using Electric Quilt software.  

Tools Used:

  • Jillily Studio Appliqué Appli-Glue
  • Border Creek Station Foundation Paper
  • Add-A-Quarter ruler

Fabrics Used: Grunge collection from Moda Fabrics

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In: May/June 2022 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, as well as in the 3800 series eBooklet.
