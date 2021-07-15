3807 – Gemstone Halos

Your sewing machine is capable of so much! Debi Kuennen-Baker uses a pattern by Ramona Sorenson called Gemstone Halos to show you all kinds of tricks and techniques on your sewing machine. You’ll learn about piping using special tools and different feet for a professional finish, and also different approaches to quilting, whether using a walking foot or a free-motion method.

Stitch Alternatives

Not all brands of sewing machine have a continuous reverse feature. While in theory you could hold down the reverse button or lever while you stitched, that’s only feasible for a short section. If you don’t want to pivot the whole quilt, we recommend using straight line quilting instead of a spiral. Use an Edge Guide or Quilting Guide to evenly space your lines, creating an equally appealing geometric gridded effect, or simple parallel lines.

Tools Used:

Walking foot (or engage IDT on PFAFF sewing machines)

Piping Foot from PFAFF

Open Toe Foot from PFAFF

Piping tools: Tensisters Piping Tool and Susan K Cleveland’s Groovin’ Piping Trimming Tool

1/16” polyester filler cord by Wrights

Quilt clips from FISKARS

Stiletto

Fabrics Used: In the original quilt, Ramona Sorenson used Cotton Shot by Amanda Murphy from Benartex. On the show, Debi uses fabrics sourced from her personal stash.

Batting Used: Warm and Natural 80/20 The Warm Company

Published In: May/June 2021 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, available now in digital format, as well as in the 3800 series eBooklet.