3808 – Moonlight Mermaid

Angela’s elegant quilt combines traditional straight-stitched patchwork with several different approaches to appliqué. In this episode, you’ll learn how to quickly create identical appliqué patches, explore both raw-edge and faced appliqué using fusible web, and which decorative stitches work best for securing appliqué. (Check out episode 3805: Mermaid Feathering for a detailed look at how Angela quilted this top!)

This episode also features the ‘Make It Mine!’ segment, in which Sara and Angela explore alternate colorways using Electric Quilt software.

Tools Used:

ShapeFlex from Pellon

Silicone Appli-Fuse Mat by The Gypsy Quilter

Ultra-Fine EZ Tweezy precision detail tweezers from The Gypsy Quilter

Hemostat (available in pharmacies and medical supply stores)

Chalk pencil

60mm rotary cutter from FISKARS https://www.fiskars.com/en-us

Wooden point turner

Fabrics Used: Solids from Paintbrush Studio Fabrics

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In: May/June 2022 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, as well as in the 3800 series eBooklet.