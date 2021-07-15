3809 – Tres Chic

The Drunkard’s Path quilt block is very traditional, and yet looks completely fresh and contemporary. Sara Gallegos creates a quilt using a design by Nancy McNally, but instead of black-and-white solids, she breaks out some stunning metallic prints. She also shares her 3-pin approach to curved piecing.

Notes on the Pattern

The templates on the page may look a little different than what Sara Gallegos used in episode 3809, but the end shape and measurements are the same. The Fill-In Template (to make unit B) gives you what Sara and Angela Huffman referred to as the “pie,” and the Take-Away Template (to make A’s) creates the “crust.”

Sara tested a variety of method and template shapes (including die-cutting), and ultimately we decided these templates worked best to give you the shapes you need. But don’t hesitate to try different approaches!

Tools Used:

Rotating Cutting Mat (14″ x 14″) from FISKARS

Stiletto

28mm rotary cutter from FISKARS

Pins from FISKARS

Fabrics Used: In the original quilt, Nancy McNally used black and white solid fabrics. Sara’s version uses fabrics from the Celestial Magic collection and others by Laurel Burch for Clothworks.

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In: March/April 2013 issue of Fons & Porter’s Quilty, as well as in the 3800 series eBooklet.