Christmas in July - 40% Off PATTERNS*! Shop the Sale >
Articles, Love of Quilting TV Series 3800, Traditional, Trending, Videos

3809 – Tres Chic

By: Vanessa Lyman, Posted on
Love of Quilting TV Season 3800 episode 3809 Tres Chic header image
15
Jul

The Drunkard’s Path quilt block is very traditional, and yet looks completely fresh and contemporary. Sara Gallegos creates a quilt using a design by Nancy McNally, but instead of black-and-white solids, she breaks out some stunning metallic prints. She also shares her 3-pin approach to curved piecing.

Notes on the Pattern

The templates on the page may look a little different than what Sara Gallegos used in episode 3809, but the end shape and measurements are the same. The Fill-In Template (to make unit B) gives you what Sara and Angela Huffman referred to as the “pie,” and the Take-Away Template (to make A’s) creates the “crust.”

Sara tested a variety of method and template shapes (including die-cutting), and ultimately we decided these templates worked best to give you the shapes you need. But don’t hesitate to try different approaches!

Trying the pie and crust cutting technique.

Tools Used:

  • Rotating Cutting Mat (14″ x 14″) from FISKARS
  • Stiletto
  • 28mm rotary cutter from FISKARS
  • Pins from FISKARS

Fabrics Used: In the original quilt, Nancy McNally used black and white solid fabrics. Sara’s version uses fabrics from the Celestial Magic collection and others by Laurel Burch for Clothworks.

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In: March/April 2013 issue of Fons & Porter’s Quilty, as well as in the 3800 series eBooklet.
Quick View

Digital Products

Love of Quilting TV Series 3800 eBook

$17.99
Quick View

Love of Quilting TV

Love of Quilting TV Series 3800 Video Download

$29.95
Quick View

Subscriptions

All Access Quilting Video Subscription

From: $7.99 / month

Have a technical question?

 Contact Us

Join the conversation!