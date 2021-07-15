3810 – Pintuck Pop

Debi Kuennen-Baker joins us a guest on “Love of Quilting” to teach a few fun, fresh elements that will have you expanding your quilting boundaries! Using a quilt designed by Kristen Clay, called Pintuck Pop, Debi shows you how to create pintucks that do indeed pop, and gets playful with prairie points.

Stitch Alternatives

If your sewing machine doesn’t have a Pintuck Foot with a Decorative Stitch Guide (or similar), you still have options! You can use an Edge Guide or Quilting Guide to evenly space your decorative stitching lines or next row of pintucks. An even simpler approach is to measure with a ruler (or even a piping tool!), and mark your path with a hera marker or air-erasable pen. When it comes to decorative stitches, even the most basic sewing machine models have some lovely options to explore—in addition to various zigzag stitches, blind-hem and smocking stitches are surprisingly pretty!

Tools Used:

Twin needle—3.0/90 or 2.5/90

Pintuck Foot, 5-Groove from PFAFF

Pintuck Foot with Decorative Stitch Guide from PFAFF

Pintuck blade from PFAFF

Tweezers

Serger cone thread

Susan K. Cleveland Prairie Pointer

Tear-away stabilizer

Fabrics Used: In the original quilt, Kristen Clay used Fig Shirtings collection from Fig Tree Quilts for Moda Fabrics. On the show, Debi uses fabrics sourced from her personal stash.

Batting Used: Soft and Bright from The Warm Company

Published In: January/February 2021 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, available now in digital format, as well as in the 3800 series eBooklet.