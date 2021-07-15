Christmas in July - 40% Off PATTERNS*! Shop the Sale >
Articles, Love of Quilting TV Series 3800, Traditional, Trending, Videos

3811 – Spirited Daughter

By: Vanessa Lyman, Posted on
Love of Quilting TV Season 3800 episode 3811 Spirited Daughter header image
15
Jul

Whether you call them “spirit quilts” or “daughter quilts,” use up leftover fabrics from a previous project with a simple, quick scrap quilt! Barbara Eikmeier’s Block-by-Block sampler quilt left a lot of lovely fabrics behind, so she employed a “no scrap left behind” mind-set, and got to work! Learn how to make simple Sawtooth Stars, the right approach to mitered borders, and a few tips for quilting over bulky seams!

Tools Used:

  • Fons & Porter Flying Geese ruler (similar rulers are the Magic Triangle ruler and Studio 180 Wing Clipper rulers)
  • Star Stack motif from Quilting Daily
  • Mark-B-Gone fabric marker
  • Free-Motion Echo Quilting Foot from PFAFF

Fabrics Used: Family Roots collection from RJR Fabrics, or assorted scraps from a previous project!

Published In: November/December 2021 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, as well as in the 3800 series eBooklet.
Quick View

Digital Products

Love of Quilting TV Series 3800 eBook

$17.99
Quick View

Love of Quilting TV

Love of Quilting TV Series 3800 Video Download

$29.95
Quick View

Included with QDTV

Videos

Block-by-Block: Quilting Our Patchwork Legacy Video Download

$29.99
Quick View

Quilting Motifs

Star Stack Digital Quilting Motif

$15.00

Have a technical question?

 Contact Us

Join the conversation!