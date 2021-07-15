3811 – Spirited Daughter

Whether you call them “spirit quilts” or “daughter quilts,” use up leftover fabrics from a previous project with a simple, quick scrap quilt! Barbara Eikmeier’s Block-by-Block sampler quilt left a lot of lovely fabrics behind, so she employed a “no scrap left behind” mind-set, and got to work! Learn how to make simple Sawtooth Stars, the right approach to mitered borders, and a few tips for quilting over bulky seams!

Tools Used:

Fons & Porter Flying Geese ruler (similar rulers are the Magic Triangle ruler and Studio 180 Wing Clipper rulers)

Star Stack motif from Quilting Daily

Mark-B-Gone fabric marker

Free-Motion Echo Quilting Foot from PFAFF

Fabrics Used: Family Roots collection from RJR Fabrics, or assorted scraps from a previous project!

Published In: November/December 2021 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, as well as in the 3800 series eBooklet.