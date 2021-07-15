Christmas in July - 40% Off PATTERNS*! Shop the Sale >
3812 – Songbird Stars

By: Vanessa Lyman, Posted on
Love of Quilting TV Season 3800 episode 3812 Songbird Stars header image
15
Jul

Angela Huffman’s quilt Songbird Stars features a single quilt block that creates two stunning star designs. The border features a spectacular traditional Birds in the Air quilt block, made in a unique, time-saving way!

This episode also features the ‘Make It Mine!’ segment, in which Sara and Angela explore alternate colorways using Electric Quilt software.  

Tools Used:

In addition to the basic rulers from FISKARS, Angela used the Tucker Trimmer specialty ruler from Studio 180.

Fabrics Used: Dance in Paris collection by Zen Chic for Moda Fabrics

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company.

Published In: January/February 2022 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, as well as in the 3800 series eBooklet.
