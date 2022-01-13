3901— Dancing Leaves

In this episode, Angela Huffman showcases a fabulous pattern from Shannon Arnstein, called Dancing Leaves. The delicate patchwork—a play on the Pineapple block—is made easier with foundation piecing, so prepare to dig into the essentials of that powerful technique! Angela also walks you through the extraordinary changes that occur when you change up a quilt block’s orientation.

General Supplies Used

The Sewing/Embroidery Machine is the creative icon from PFAFF

Batting and Fusibles are supplied by The Warm Company

The Pressing Pad is the 100% wool pressing pad from Sonoma Wool Company

The Iron used is the Velocity 260IR from Reliable

The Longarm Frame Quilting Machine is the Millennium from APQS

General quilting Notions are supplied by FISKARS, including:

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (45 mm)

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (28 mm)

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (60 mm)

Acrylic Ruler (6″ x 24″)

6” x 24” Acrylic Rotary Cutting Ruler with Half-Inch Guide

Square Acrylic Ruler (8.5″ x 8.5″)

Square Quilting Ruler Set (12.5″ x 12.5″)

Square Quilting Ruler Set (6.5″ x 6.5″)

Rotating Cutting Mat (14″ x 14″)

Self-Healing Cutting Mat: Large (24″ x 36″)

Stitcher Scissors (No. 5)

Original Orange-Handled Scissors (8”)

Seam ripper, quilting clips, and pins

Specialty Tools Used

Open-toe appliqué foot from PFAFF

Lightbox

Cardstock

Add-a-Quarter ruler

Electric Quilt software

Fabrics Used: Assorted fabric from Anthology Batiks

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In: Dancing Leaves by Shannon Arnstein was published in Love of Quilting September/October 2021, as well as in the 3900 eBooklet.