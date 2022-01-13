3901— Dancing Leaves

In this episode, Angela Huffman showcases a fabulous pattern from Shannon Arnstein, called Dancing Leaves. The delicate patchwork—a play on the Pineapple block—is made easier with foundation piecing, so prepare to dig into the essentials of that powerful technique! Angela also walks you through the extraordinary changes that occur when you change up a quilt block’s orientation.
General Supplies Used
The Sewing/Embroidery Machine is the creative icon from PFAFF
Batting and Fusibles are supplied by The Warm Company
The Pressing Pad is the 100% wool pressing pad from Sonoma Wool Company
The Iron used is the Velocity 260IR from Reliable
The Longarm Frame Quilting Machine is the Millennium from APQS
General quilting Notions are supplied by FISKARS, including:
- Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (45 mm)
- Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (28 mm)
- Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (60 mm)
- Acrylic Ruler (6″ x 24″)
- 6” x 24” Acrylic Rotary Cutting Ruler with Half-Inch Guide
- Square Acrylic Ruler (8.5″ x 8.5″)
- Square Quilting Ruler Set (12.5″ x 12.5″)
- Square Quilting Ruler Set (6.5″ x 6.5″)
- Rotating Cutting Mat (14″ x 14″)
- Self-Healing Cutting Mat: Large (24″ x 36″)
- Stitcher Scissors (No. 5)
- Original Orange-Handled Scissors (8”)
- Seam ripper, quilting clips, and pins
Specialty Tools Used
Open-toe appliqué foot from PFAFF
Lightbox
Cardstock
Add-a-Quarter ruler
Electric Quilt software
Fabrics Used: Assorted fabric from Anthology Batiks
Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published In: Dancing Leaves by Shannon Arnstein was published in Love of Quilting September/October 2021, as well as in the 3900 eBooklet.
Have a technical question?Contact Us