3902— Stand-Out Stockings

If there’s ever an opportunity to really play with your machine’s fun extra features, it would be for holiday projects! Sara Gallegos designed this holiday stocking, partially as a gift, but mostly as an excuse to spend some quality time with her machine’s decorative stitches and embroidery functions!
Stitch Alternatives
If your machine doesn’t have stacked stitches, you can still re-create the effect by stitching one row of decorative stitches on top of the other. Test out the stitches first on fabric scraps to reach the desired spacing and alignment (selecting a serpentine stitch for one, if not both, stitches is recommended). When you’ve determined the appropriate width for each, stitch one and then the other!
General Supplies Used
The Sewing/Embroidery Machine is the creative icon from PFAFF
Batting and Fusibles are supplied by The Warm Company
The Pressing Pad is the 100% wool pressing pad from Sonoma Wool Company
The Iron used is the Velocity 260IR from Reliable
The Longarm Frame Quilting Machine is the Millennium from APQS
General quilting Notions are supplied by FISKARS, including:
- Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (45 mm)
- Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (28 mm)
- Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (60 mm)
- Acrylic Ruler (6″ x 24″)
- 6” x 24” Acrylic Rotary Cutting Ruler with Half-Inch Guide
- Square Acrylic Ruler (8.5″ x 8.5″)
- Square Quilting Ruler Set (12.5″ x 12.5″)
- Square Quilting Ruler Set (6.5″ x 6.5″)
- Rotating Cutting Mat (14″ x 14″)
- Self-Healing Cutting Mat: Large (24″ x 36″)
- Stitcher Scissors (No. 5)
- Original Orange-Handled Scissors (8”)
- Seam ripper, quilting clips, and pins
Specialty Tools Used
Tear-away fusible interfacing or double-side fusible fleece from The Warm Company
Rayon thread
Heat-away Frixion pen or chalk
On the creative icon from PFAFF, Sara used the following decorative stitches —Triple Straight Stitch, Stacking Stitches, Blanket Stitch.
Maxistitch foot from PFAFF
Quarter-inch foot from PFAFF
Utility foot from PFAFF
Dresden wedge template
½” Steam-a-Seam 2 Double-Sided Fusible Tape from The Warm Company
Appliqué pressing sheet
Pressing pen from Clover
Snips from FISKARS
Fabrics Used: Yuletide by Meags & Me for Clothworks
Batting Used: Double-Side Fusible Fleece from The Warm Company
Published In: The 3900 series eBooklet.
