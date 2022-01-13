3903— Amaryllis Star

“Every season, I have a favorite quilt that I’ve made,” say Angela Huffman. “And this season, it’s Amaryllis Star!”

Did you think that the stitch-and-flip technique was basic, possibly even… uninteresting? Think again! With Amaryllis Star, Angela n powers up this core technique to create exciting, unique quilt blocks, as well as a classic-looking pieced border! This episode also features the Make It Mine segment, where Angela Huffman and Sara Gallegos explore how fabric choices can really personalize a design.

Notes from the Show

Angela Huffman loves to come up with clever, more efficient ways of piecing blocks. For this quilt, she creates the 4-point North Star quilt blocks using a fun variation on a quick-pieced Triangle Square.

To create the LeMoyne Star-style quadrants in the Amaryllis Star quilt block, she avoids Y-seams by adding a “flag” (unit C in the pattern) to a pieced rectangle unit in a nifty mitering technique. On the show, however, she advises viewers to draw a stitching line, but NOT from corner to corner.

After some trial-and-error, we found that if we used a 2-1/2” square instead of a 3” square (Angela’s original measurement), you can actually draw the stitching line corner to corner, which seems more natural.

In either case, aligning your ruler’s 45-degree line along that outer edge before you mark your stitching line should result in nice miter.

As long as your ruler has a nice 45-degree line, like this ruler from Fiskars, you should get a nice mitered corner!

General Supplies Used

The Sewing/Embroidery Machine is the creative icon from PFAFF

Batting and Fusibles are supplied by The Warm Company

The Pressing Pad is the 100% wool pressing pad from Sonoma Wool Company

The Iron used is the Velocity 260IR from Reliable

The Longarm Frame Quilting Machine is the Millennium from APQS

General quilting Notions are supplied by FISKARS, including:

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (45 mm)

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (28 mm)

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (60 mm)

Acrylic Ruler (6″ x 24″)

6” x 24” Acrylic Rotary Cutting Ruler with Half-Inch Guide

Square Acrylic Ruler (8.5″ x 8.5″)

Square Quilting Ruler Set (12.5″ x 12.5″)

Square Quilting Ruler Set (6.5″ x 6.5″)

Rotating Cutting Mat (14″ x 14″)

Self-Healing Cutting Mat: Large (24″ x 36″)

Stitcher Scissors (No. 5)

Original Orange-Handled Scissors (8”)

Seam ripper, quilting clips, and pins

Specialty Tools Used

Glasshead pins

Fabric Pressing Pen from Clover

Fabric clips from FISKARS

8” ruler with half inch guide (has a 45-degree line) from FISKARS

Electric Quilt software

Fabrics Used: Christmas Morning by Lella Boutique for Moda Fabrics

Batting Used: 80/20 batting from The Warm Company

Published In: November/December 2021 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, as well as in the 3900 series eBooklet.