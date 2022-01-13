3904— Shimmer & Shine

Move on from the essentials of paper piecing to more in-depth knowledge. Paper piecing, or foundation piecing, is the best way to achieve unusual shapes, especially those involving bias edges. With Shimmer & Shine, Sara Gallegos explores the machine feet, the needle types, and the variety of tools to help you achieve those beautiful, unusual shapes that result in a stunning quilt. You’ll also see a unique stitch that adds the right amount of dazzle!

Stitch Alternatives

The Radiant Stitch is designed to stitch in a circle, but Sara adapted it to move in a straight line. If your machine is not equipped with a Radiant Stitch, you can mimic this effect by stitching in a straight line, pivoting, stitching a few millimeters and then switching to a decorative stitch. You may have to break stichnes when you complete your circle or other decorative element.

Sara showcases the different qualities in presser feet. Some decorative stitches, like the radiant stitch, have significant thread build-up which you don’t want to squash!

General Supplies Used

The Sewing/Embroidery Machine is the creative icon from PFAFF

Batting and Fusibles are supplied by The Warm Company

The Pressing Pad is the 100% wool pressing pad from Sonoma Wool Company

The Iron used is the Velocity 260IR from Reliable

The Longarm Frame Quilting Machine is the Millennium from APQS

General quilting Notions are supplied by FISKARS, including:

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (45 mm)

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (28 mm)

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (60 mm)

Acrylic Ruler (6″ x 24″)

6” x 24” Acrylic Rotary Cutting Ruler with Half-Inch Guide

Square Acrylic Ruler (8.5″ x 8.5″)

Square Quilting Ruler Set (12.5″ x 12.5″)

Square Quilting Ruler Set (6.5″ x 6.5″)

Rotating Cutting Mat (14″ x 14″)

Self-Healing Cutting Mat: Large (24″ x 36″)

Stitcher Scissors (No. 5)

Original Orange-Handled Scissors (8”)

Seam ripper, quilting clips, and pins

Specialty Tools Used

Add-a-quarter ruler

Carol Doak paper piecing paper

Fabric folding pen from Clover

Fabric glue stick

Metallic thread

Microtex needle

Maxistitch foot from PFAFF

Upright spool stand

Fabrics Used: Shimmer Frost by Deborah Edwards for Northcott Studio

Batting Used: 80/20 batting from The Warm Company

Published In: January/February 2022 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, as well as in the 3900 series eBooklet.