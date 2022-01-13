3905— Wholecloth Mandala Quilting

Often used in show quilts or quilts intended to be heirlooms, wool batting can provide lightweight loft that adds one-of-a-kind dimension to your quilting. In this episode, Angela Huffman shows you how to use that sculptural quality in mandala-style quilting. Using her techniques, you can create a wholecloth quilt with a traditional look, but with a lot fewer rulers and a lot less heartache!

General Supplies Used

The Sewing/Embroidery Machine is the creative icon from PFAFF

Batting and Fusibles are supplied by The Warm Company

The Pressing Pad is the 100% wool pressing pad from Sonoma Wool Company

The Iron used is the Velocity 260IR from Reliable

The Longarm Frame Quilting Machine is the Millennium from APQS

General quilting Notions are supplied by FISKARS, including:

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (45 mm)

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (28 mm)

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (60 mm)

Acrylic Ruler (6″ x 24″)

6” x 24” Acrylic Rotary Cutting Ruler with Half-Inch Guide

Square Acrylic Ruler (8.5″ x 8.5″)

Square Quilting Ruler Set (12.5″ x 12.5″)

Square Quilting Ruler Set (6.5″ x 6.5″)

Rotating Cutting Mat (14″ x 14″)

Self-Healing Cutting Mat: Large (24″ x 36″)

Stitcher Scissors (No. 5)

Original Orange-Handled Scissors (8”)

Seam ripper, quilting clips, and pins

Specialty Tools Used

3” x 18” ruler from Fiskars

Circle Cutter from Fiskars

Longarm presser feet from APQS: Ruler foot, Low profile closed toe, low profile open toe, teacup foot, open toe high profile foot

Mark B Gone Water Soluble Ink marker

Spray bottle with water

Batting Used: Wool batting from Sonoma Wool Company, paired with Warm & Natural cotton batting from The Warm Company