3905— Wholecloth Mandala Quilting

Often used in show quilts or quilts intended to be heirlooms, wool batting can provide lightweight loft that adds one-of-a-kind dimension to your quilting. In this episode, Angela Huffman shows you how to use that sculptural quality in mandala-style quilting. Using her techniques, you can create a wholecloth quilt with a traditional look, but with a lot fewer rulers and a lot less heartache!
General Supplies Used
The Sewing/Embroidery Machine is the creative icon from PFAFF
Batting and Fusibles are supplied by The Warm Company
The Pressing Pad is the 100% wool pressing pad from Sonoma Wool Company
The Iron used is the Velocity 260IR from Reliable
The Longarm Frame Quilting Machine is the Millennium from APQS
General quilting Notions are supplied by FISKARS, including:
- Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (45 mm)
- Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (28 mm)
- Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (60 mm)
- Acrylic Ruler (6″ x 24″)
- 6” x 24” Acrylic Rotary Cutting Ruler with Half-Inch Guide
- Square Acrylic Ruler (8.5″ x 8.5″)
- Square Quilting Ruler Set (12.5″ x 12.5″)
- Square Quilting Ruler Set (6.5″ x 6.5″)
- Rotating Cutting Mat (14″ x 14″)
- Self-Healing Cutting Mat: Large (24″ x 36″)
- Stitcher Scissors (No. 5)
- Original Orange-Handled Scissors (8”)
- Seam ripper, quilting clips, and pins
Specialty Tools Used
3” x 18” ruler from Fiskars
Circle Cutter from Fiskars
Longarm presser feet from APQS: Ruler foot, Low profile closed toe, low profile open toe, teacup foot, open toe high profile foot
Mark B Gone Water Soluble Ink marker
Spray bottle with water
Batting Used: Wool batting from Sonoma Wool Company, paired with Warm & Natural cotton batting from The Warm Company
Have a technical question?Contact Us