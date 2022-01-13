3906— Partners in Patchwork I

To celebrate the 500th episode of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman re-create the Patchwork Pleasure row quilt. The original quilt, featured on three episodes of the 2700 series of Love of Quilting, was designed as a block swap between Love of Quilting’s founders, Marianne Fons and Liz Porter. Sara and Angela show how the traditions of quilting remain true, even as the techniques adapt with time.

Notes from the Show

As part of the 500th episode “festivities”, we hosted a live Q&A session during the filming. Attendee were able to attend through Zoom to ask questions for Sara and Angela, as well as Love of Quilting founders Marianne Fons and Liz Porter, who called in from their homes in Iowa and Texas. An edited recording of the Zoom session is part of the Quilting Daily TV streaming subscription!

General Supplies Used

The Sewing/Embroidery Machine is the creative icon from PFAFF

Batting and Fusibles are supplied by The Warm Company

The Pressing Pad is the 100% wool pressing pad from Sonoma Wool Company

The Iron used is the Velocity 260IR from Reliable

The Longarm Frame Quilting Machine is the Millennium from APQS

General quilting Notions are supplied by FISKARS, including:

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (45 mm)

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (28 mm)

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (60 mm)

Acrylic Ruler (6″ x 24″)

6” x 24” Acrylic Rotary Cutting Ruler with Half-Inch Guide

Square Acrylic Ruler (8.5″ x 8.5″)

Square Quilting Ruler Set (12.5″ x 12.5″)

Square Quilting Ruler Set (6.5″ x 6.5″)

Rotating Cutting Mat (14″ x 14″)

Self-Healing Cutting Mat: Large (24″ x 36″)

Stitcher Scissors (No. 5)

Original Orange-Handled Scissors (8”)

Seam ripper, quilting clips, and pins

Specialty Tools Used

Rotating Mat from Fiskars

3” x 18” ruler from Fiskars

Heat-away pen from Frixion

6” square ruler from Fiskars

Omnigrid Glo-Line tape

28mm rotary cutter from Fiskars

AccuQuilt GO

Quarter Square die from AccuQuilt

Quarter-Inch foot from PFAFF

Fabrics Used: New Earth by Esther Fallon Lau for Clothworks

Published In: Originally published in the January/February 2016 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, Patchwork Pleasure can also be found in the 2700 series eBooklet, and the 3900 series eBooklet.