3907— Partners in Patchwork II
In this second episode of a three-part series, Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman dig into more blocks from the Patchwork Pleasure row quilt. Originally designed by Love of Quilting founders, Marianne Fons and Liz Porter, this quilt is a wonderful example of how different tools and techniques can work to the same end. It’s our mission to teach and inspire, so join us to learn about some fresh, exciting techniques for the Dutchman’s Puzzle block and the Sunrays block!
General Supplies Used
The Sewing/Embroidery Machine is the creative icon from PFAFF
Batting and Fusibles are supplied by The Warm Company
The Pressing Pad is the 100% wool pressing pad from Sonoma Wool Company
The Iron used is the Velocity 260IR from Reliable
The Longarm Frame Quilting Machine is the Millennium from APQS
General quilting Notions are supplied by FISKARS, including:
- Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (45 mm)
- Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (28 mm)
- Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (60 mm)
- Acrylic Ruler (6″ x 24″)
- 6” x 24” Acrylic Rotary Cutting Ruler with Half-Inch Guide
- Square Acrylic Ruler (8.5″ x 8.5″)
- Square Quilting Ruler Set (12.5″ x 12.5″)
- Square Quilting Ruler Set (6.5″ x 6.5″)
- Rotating Cutting Mat (14″ x 14″)
- Self-Healing Cutting Mat: Large (24″ x 36″)
- Stitcher Scissors (No. 5)
- Original Orange-Handled Scissors (8”)
- Seam ripper, quilting clips, and pins
Specialty Tools Used
Washaway or Heat-Away Pen
Glow-Line tape from Omnigrid
White Chalk Marker
Template plastic
Deb Tucker’ s V-Block Trimmer frm Studio 180
Straight stitch needle plate from PFAFF
Quarter-Inch foot from PFAFF
Lightbox
Fabrics Used: New Earth by Esther Fallon Lau for Clothworks
Published In: Originally published in the January/February 2016 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, Patchwork Pleasure can also be found in the 2700 series eBooklet, and the 3900 series eBooklet.
