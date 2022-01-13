3908— Partners in Patchwork III

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

In the third part of our three-part series, Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman focus on two essential star blocks: Farmer’s Daughter and Texas Star. You’ll learn some tricks and hacks, as well as getting grounding in why certain things are pieced a certain way. Piecing has come a long way since the early days of Love of Quilting, so learn new techniques and re-visit the old in this episode of Love of Quilting.

General Supplies Used

The Sewing/Embroidery Machine is the creative icon from PFAFF

Batting and Fusibles are supplied by The Warm Company

The Pressing Pad is the 100% wool pressing pad from Sonoma Wool Company

The Iron used is the Velocity 260IR from Reliable

The Longarm Frame Quilting Machine is the Millennium from APQS

General quilting Notions are supplied by FISKARS, including:

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (45 mm)

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (28 mm)

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (60 mm)

Acrylic Ruler (6″ x 24″)

6” x 24” Acrylic Rotary Cutting Ruler with Half-Inch Guide

Square Acrylic Ruler (8.5″ x 8.5″)

Square Quilting Ruler Set (12.5″ x 12.5″)

Square Quilting Ruler Set (6.5″ x 6.5″)

Rotating Cutting Mat (14″ x 14″)

Self-Healing Cutting Mat: Large (24″ x 36″)

Stitcher Scissors (No. 5)

Original Orange-Handled Scissors (8”)

Seam ripper, quilting clips, and pins

Specialty Tools Used

Painter’s tape

Permanent marker

My Sewnet from PFAFF

Magnetic seam guide from PFAFF

Glow-Line Tape from Omnigrid

Fabrics Used: New Earth by Esther Fallon Lau for Clothworks

Published In: Originally published in the January/February 2016 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, Patchwork Pleasure can also be found in the 2700 series eBooklet, and the 3900 series eBooklet.