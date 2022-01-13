3908— Partners in Patchwork III
In the third part of our three-part series, Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman focus on two essential star blocks: Farmer’s Daughter and Texas Star. You’ll learn some tricks and hacks, as well as getting grounding in why certain things are pieced a certain way. Piecing has come a long way since the early days of Love of Quilting, so learn new techniques and re-visit the old in this episode of Love of Quilting.
General Supplies Used
The Sewing/Embroidery Machine is the creative icon from PFAFF
Batting and Fusibles are supplied by The Warm Company
The Pressing Pad is the 100% wool pressing pad from Sonoma Wool Company
The Iron used is the Velocity 260IR from Reliable
The Longarm Frame Quilting Machine is the Millennium from APQS
General quilting Notions are supplied by FISKARS, including:
- Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (45 mm)
- Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (28 mm)
- Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (60 mm)
- Acrylic Ruler (6″ x 24″)
- 6” x 24” Acrylic Rotary Cutting Ruler with Half-Inch Guide
- Square Acrylic Ruler (8.5″ x 8.5″)
- Square Quilting Ruler Set (12.5″ x 12.5″)
- Square Quilting Ruler Set (6.5″ x 6.5″)
- Rotating Cutting Mat (14″ x 14″)
- Self-Healing Cutting Mat: Large (24″ x 36″)
- Stitcher Scissors (No. 5)
- Original Orange-Handled Scissors (8”)
- Seam ripper, quilting clips, and pins
Specialty Tools Used
Painter’s tape
Permanent marker
My Sewnet from PFAFF
Magnetic seam guide from PFAFF
Glow-Line Tape from Omnigrid
Fabrics Used: New Earth by Esther Fallon Lau for Clothworks
Published In: Originally published in the January/February 2016 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, Patchwork Pleasure can also be found in the 2700 series eBooklet, and the 3900 series eBooklet.
