3909— Everything English Paper Piecing

Guest Tracy Mooney joins Sara Gallegos on the set of “Love of Quilting” to introduce you to the marvelous world of English Paper Piecing. Exploding in popularity, this technique is traditionally a hand-work technique, but if there’s one thing quilters know, there’s more than one way to stitch a patch! Using the classic hexagon shape, we’ll learn the classic hand-work approach, and then two methods for stitching EPP entirely by machine!
General Supplies Used
The Sewing/Embroidery Machine is the creative icon from PFAFF
Batting and Fusibles are supplied by The Warm Company
The Pressing Pad is the 100% wool pressing pad from Sonoma Wool Company
The Iron used is the Velocity 260IR from Reliable
The Longarm Frame Quilting Machine is the Millennium from APQS
General quilting Notions are supplied by FISKARS, including:
- Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (45 mm)
- Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (28 mm)
- Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (60 mm)
- Acrylic Ruler (6″ x 24″)
- 6” x 24” Acrylic Rotary Cutting Ruler with Half-Inch Guide
- Square Acrylic Ruler (8.5″ x 8.5″)
- Square Quilting Ruler Set (12.5″ x 12.5″)
- Square Quilting Ruler Set (6.5″ x 6.5″)
- Rotating Cutting Mat (14″ x 14″)
- Self-Healing Cutting Mat: Large (24″ x 36″)
- Stitcher Scissors (No. 5)
- Original Orange-Handled Scissors (8”)
- Seam ripper, quilting clips, and pins
Specialty Tools Used
For hand piecing—
Papers
Thread
Needle
Thimble (Tracy used a custom-fit, heirloom-style thimble from Thimbles For You)
For glue-basting—
English Paper Piecing papers
Sue Daley Designs Glue Pen
For Machine Piecing with Paper—
Monofilament thread
75/11 stretch needle
80-weight cotton thread
Narrow Edge foot or Sewing Star foot from PFAFF
Sue Daley Hexagon EPP template and papers
Machine Piecing without paper—
Clear ¼” Foot with Guide from PFAFF
creative icon’s Patchwork Program from PFAFF
Triple Stitch example used Single-sided fusible fleece from The Warm Company
Wash-away paper, such as Wash Away Foundation Paper By Collins or Dritz Quilting Washaway Foundation Paper
Published In: If you’d like to explore EPP with a bed-sized quilt, you could try Forgotten Garden, an English Paper Piecing project, published in the January/February 2022 issue of Love of Quilting magazine. In the 3900 series eBooklet, we’ve including Parisian Posies, by Felicia Brenoe, which was originally published the September/October 2017 issue of Love of Quilting magazine.
