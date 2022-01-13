3910— Pinwheels & Posies

With Pinwheels and Posies, Sara Gallegos gets to celebrate for her favorite patchwork block—pinwheels! There are a lot of pinwheels in this quilt, and Sara has tips for making these units efficiently, as well as organizing them—some advice that goes a long way in the sewing room! In addition to learning all there is to know about pinwheels, you’ll also learn how to tricks for sashing with cornerstones, and techniques for setting triangles.

General Supplies Used

The Sewing/Embroidery Machine is the creative icon from PFAFF

Batting and Fusibles are supplied by The Warm Company

The Pressing Pad is the 100% wool pressing pad from Sonoma Wool Company

The Iron used is the Velocity 260IR from Reliable

The Longarm Frame Quilting Machine is the Millennium from APQS

General quilting Notions are supplied by FISKARS, including:

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (45 mm)

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (28 mm)

Classic Stick Rotary Cutter (60 mm)

Acrylic Ruler (6″ x 24″)

6” x 24” Acrylic Rotary Cutting Ruler with Half-Inch Guide

Square Acrylic Ruler (8.5″ x 8.5″)

Square Quilting Ruler Set (12.5″ x 12.5″)

Square Quilting Ruler Set (6.5″ x 6.5″)

Rotating Cutting Mat (14″ x 14″)

Self-Healing Cutting Mat: Large (24″ x 36″)

Stitcher Scissors (No. 5)

Original Orange-Handled Scissors (8”)

Seam ripper, quilting clips, and pins

Specialty Tools Used

Triangle papers (such as Triangles on a Roll or Thangles)

Glow line tape from Omnigrid

Heat-away pen

Smallest embroidery unit for creative icon from PFAFF

My Sewnet from PFAFF

Fabrics Used: Carolina Lilies by Robin Pickens for Moda Fabrics

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In: May/June 2022 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting magazine, available in March 2022, as well as the 3900 series eBooklet.