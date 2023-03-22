How to Increase Your Fabric Scrap Stash: 4 Easy Methods

Scrap quilts are a great way to use up the bits and pieces of fabric we have left over after finishing a project. But what if you don’t have enough fabric scraps for a quilt? Maybe you need to broaden your collection, round out the colors and values of your stash, or even add a few favorite patterns you don’t have in your treasure trove of fabric.

I’ve been working on building my collection of fabric scraps so I can make a scrap quilt or two this summer. Unlike most of my friends who make scrap quilts, I haven’t accumulated the stash of scraps they have on hand.

Tips from Lynn Harris

Here are a few tips from scrap quilting maven Lynn Harris that have helped me augment my stockpile of fabric scraps:

1 Let your sewing and quilting friends know you’re interested in scraps. Many sewers don’t like to use scraps or small pieces of fabric and will be happy to give you their leftovers. 2 Precuts are an easy way to add some variety to your scrap pile. Jelly rolls, layer cakes, charm packs, and even mini charm bundles will add a bit of variety. 3 Pick up scraps off the floor or out of the rubbish bins at sewing retreats. Yes, even tiny pieces can sparkle in a quilt. I am often surprised at the sizes of fabric some people toss in the trash! 4 Resale shops and garage sales often have inexpensive clothing that you can cut up and add to your stash. Look for lightly worn woven cotton fabrics that you like.

Once you’ve figured out how to increase your fabric scrap stash using these handy tips, you’ll be ready to make a quilt (or a few)! Lynn can give you tips on organizing your stash and then guide you through twelve gorgeous scrap quilt designs in her book Every Last Piece.

And whether you’re working on building your stash of fabric scraps or looking for ways to put your collection to use, you’re sure to be inspired! Click here to download the eBook instantly.