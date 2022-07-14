Shopping Cart

4001—Tulip Festival

Vanessa Lyman
Let your appliqué skills bloom! In this episode, Sara Gallegos shares her wall hanging inspired by Tulip Time festival in Holland, Michigan. You’ll learn to create a center medallion with fusible, raw-edge appliqué, how to use decorative stitching to secure appliqué without puckers, and how to combine pieced and mitered borders to frame your floral center.  

On the show, Sara mentioned a formula for mitering. On Love of Quilting magazine, we follow this equation—  

For each side border, measure the length of the quilt top, and add width of both the top and bottom borders, plus 2-1/2″. Same basic measurement for the top and bottom borders.  

For example, a 60 x 80 quilt with 4″ borders:
80 + (4 x2) + 2.5 = 90.5 side borders
60 + (4 x 2 ) + 2.5 = 70.5 top/bottom borders  

We generally round up to the next full inch—so 91″ sides and 71″ top/bottom in this example.

Tools Used:                 

  • No-show, leave-in fusible mesh stabilizer
  • Steam-a-Seam 2 fusible web from The Warm Company
  • Small ruler with strong 45-degree angle such as Tucker Trimmer 1 from Studio 180 or 6-1/2” frosted square ruler from Olfa
  • 4” snips from Fiskars
  • Madeira lime green thread rayon
  • Frixion pen
  • Glasshead pins
  • 8” scissors from Fiskars
  • Appliqué pressing sheet (optional)
  • Basic free motion foot from PFAFF
  • Clear ¼” foot with guide from PFAFF

Tools used throughout the series are:

Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars
Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company  

Fabrics Used: Painted Patchwork collection by Sue Zipkin for Clothworks

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In: Tulip Festival can be found in the July/August 2022 issue of Love of Quilting, as well as in the 4000 series eBooklet.      

Categories: Articles, Love of Quilting TV Series 4000, Traditional, Videos

