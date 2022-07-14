4002—Flock Together

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Sara Gallegos is joined by guest Nadine Knecht on this episode to show quilters how you can expand your creative options through machine embroidery. Nadine takes a traditional pattern, Flock Together by Daphne Grieg, and makes it playground for stitching techniques, including basic appliqué in the hoop, creating a traditional hand-stitched look by machine, and adding dimensional silk flowers.

Stitch Options

For the Appliqué in the Hoop

From the most basic starter machine to the highest top shelf machine, you likely have a nice selection of decorative stitches at your disposal. Nadine imported a decorative stitch into the embroidery side of her machine so that the stitch out was automated, but you could certainly sew it! When it comes to decorative stitches, as Sara says so, make a practice piece to “learn your stitch.” Where does it kick out? How many stitches does the machine take before the needle returns to center? Securing applique shapes with angles, like the house, can take some finesse; corners can be tricky. Maybe you need to widen your stitch or slow down your machine’s speed. A practice piece will help you with those decisions.

Here are my top 3 choices for alternate stitches:

Is it wintertime? Snowflakes!

My favorite stitch (which is a standard on every machine I’ve owned) is a clover shape, which I like along the bottom, and maybe a little curlicue (like “gingerbread” carpentry) along to bottom roof line.

For the most basic machines, the zig zag! A satin stitch is just a very, very tight zig zag. What I’d do, just for some extra pizazz, is stitch once in a matching thread, relatively tight, and then stitch again with a sparkly thread much looser.

“Template” Tips

If you own an embroidery machine or embroidery software, select a satin stitch shape the size of your block, delete the satin stitching, and layer on those stitches!

Sashiko

This is actually a traditional hand stitch, which of course you could do! Mark your fabric, use floss and a sashiko or embroidery needle. You can also do a variation of this by machine; mark your fabric or use a seam guide set to the desired distance (swapping it from right to left as needed!) and, using monofilament thread in the top and the colored thread in the bobbin, use a stitch on your machine that brings the bobbin thread to the top. Lori Baker explores this technique here!

The Artificial Flower

To attach an artificial flower on my embroidery machine (which doesn’t have a camera feature), I would skip the cross-stitch step. I’d first adhere the flower in place with a dot of glue or a maybe small piece of double-sided fusible tape. You could also try pinning the edges of the flower down. To place a polka dot center, I would tell my machine which hoop size I’m using, and then based on the hoop’s markings, use the buttons to move the hoop until the needle is about the desired location—the flower’s center! Then I’d let the machine stitch out the design. (I can’t wait to try this, actually!)

And, as always, you could hand stitch the artificial flower in place.

Tools Used:

Sticky, wash-away stabilizer from Floriani

Polyester thread PF291, PF730; PFP52 from Floriani

260 x 260 embroidery hoop from PFAFF

Standard embroidery foot

creative Grand Metal Hoop from PFAFF

Artificial flowers Water soluble stabilizer

Tools used throughout the series are:

Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars

Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company

Published In: The original pattern for Flock Together by Daphne Grieg can be found in the March/April 2022 issue of Love of Quilting, as well as in the 4000 series eBooklet.