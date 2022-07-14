4003—Feather Love I

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

In this episode—part one of a two-part series—Angela Huffman teaches you how to create a column-style quilt inspired by feathers called Feather Love, by Ramona Sorensen. In addition to the construction techniques, she explores adapting the color palette, free-motion quilting on a home sewing machine, and how to work with an unusual, heat-resistant batting.

Tools Used:

Fabric folding pen from Clover Clear ¼” foot with guide from PFAFF

Chalk pencil

40- or 50-weight variegated polyester for top thread

60- or 80- weight for bobbin thread

Open toe free-motion foot from PFAFF

Starch Snips from FISKARS 6-1/2” frosted square ruler from Olfa

Pins from Fiskars

Chopstick or stiletto

Batting Used: Angela layered InsulBright and Warm & Natural batting, both from The Warm Company

Tools used throughout the series are:

Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars

Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company

Published In: The original pattern for Feather Love by Daphne Grieg can be found in the March/April 2022 issue of Love of Quilting, as well as in the 4000 series eBooklet.