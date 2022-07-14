4003—Feather Love I
In this episode—part one of a two-part series—Angela Huffman teaches you how to create a column-style quilt inspired by feathers called Feather Love, by Ramona Sorensen. In addition to the construction techniques, she explores adapting the color palette, free-motion quilting on a home sewing machine, and how to work with an unusual, heat-resistant batting.
Tools Used:
- Fabric folding pen from Clover Clear ¼” foot with guide from PFAFF
- Chalk pencil
- 40- or 50-weight variegated polyester for top thread
- 60- or 80- weight for bobbin thread
- Open toe free-motion foot from PFAFF
- Starch Snips from FISKARS 6-1/2” frosted square ruler from Olfa
- Pins from Fiskars
- Chopstick or stiletto
Batting Used: Angela layered InsulBright and Warm & Natural batting, both from The Warm Company
Tools used throughout the series are:
Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars
Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company
Published In: The original pattern for Feather Love by Daphne Grieg can be found in the March/April 2022 issue of Love of Quilting, as well as in the 4000 series eBooklet.
Join the Conversation!