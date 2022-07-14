4004—Feather Love II

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

In part two of this two-part series, Angela re-visits the Feather Love quilt on a frame quilting machine to really dig into one of most enduringly popular quilting motifs: feathers. Whether you’re using digitized quilting or rulers or free-motion to make them, these feather designs will be a feather in your quilting cap!

Tools Used:

Millennium with QuiltPath computerized system from APQS

Ruler base from APQS

Chalk pencil or air-erasable marker BFF curved ruler from The Quilted Pineapple

FISKARS snips

Limerick Waves digitized design from Quilting Daily

Published In: Feather Love can be found in the March/April 2022 issue of Love of Quilting, as well as in the 4000 series eBooklet.