4005—Remembered
Sara Gallegos chose to teach this Quilt of Valor by Sharon Westeney because it’s both classic and unexpected. The Alamo quilt blocks rely in strip sets and triangles for a bold, directional look, and the patriotic quilt is lengthened by a row stars and stripes at the top.
Tools Used:
- Heat-away Frixion pen
- ¼” foot from PFAFF
- 6-1/2” square frosted ruler from Olfa
- Electric Quilt software
Tools used throughout the series are:
Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars
Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company
Batting Used: 80/20 Batting from The Warm Company
Published In: The original pattern for Remembered by Sharon Wasteney can be found in the July/August 2022 issue of Love of Quilting, as well as in the 4000 series eBooklet.
