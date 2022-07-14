4006—Scoops by the Seaside

Inspired by ice cream cones on seaside boardwalk, Angela Huffman created the Scoops by the Seaside table runner perfect for any birthday celebration! Using batik pre-cut packs, this design captures every flavor of ice cream, and transforms prairie points into two-toned “party points!” Learn a handy facing technique and how to incorporate custom embroidery.

Tools Used:

Pins, clips

Foundation paper

Magnetic seam guide from PFAFF

Stiletto

Tear-away stabilizer

Embroidery designs available through MySewnet from PFAFF

Tools used throughout the series are:

Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars

Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company

Fabric Used: Tonga Treats (10” squares) in Chiffon and Tonga Treat Mini (5” squares) in Melody and Peace from Timeless Treasures

Batting Used: 80/20 Batting from The Warm Company

Published In: Scoops by the Seaside can be found in the July/August 2022 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, as well as in the 4000 series eBooklet.