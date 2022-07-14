Shopping Cart

4006—Scoops by the Seaside

Vanessa Lyman
Inspired by ice cream cones on seaside boardwalk, Angela Huffman created the Scoops by the Seaside table runner perfect for any birthday celebration! Using batik pre-cut packs, this design captures every flavor of ice cream, and transforms prairie points into two-toned “party points!” Learn a handy facing technique and how to incorporate custom embroidery.

Tools Used:

  • Pins, clips
  • Foundation paper
  • Magnetic seam guide from PFAFF
  • Stiletto
  • Tear-away stabilizer
  • Embroidery designs available through MySewnet from PFAFF

Tools used throughout the series are:

Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars
Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company  

Fabric Used: Tonga Treats (10” squares) in Chiffon and Tonga Treat Mini (5” squares) in Melody and Peace from Timeless Treasures  

Batting Used: 80/20 Batting from The Warm Company

Published In: Scoops by the Seaside can be found in the July/August 2022 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, as well as in the 4000 series eBooklet.

Categories: Articles, Love of Quilting TV Series 4000, Traditional, Videos

Related Articles

4001—Tulip Festival

Let your appliqué skills bloom! In this episode, Sara Gallegos shares her wall hanging inspired by Tulip Time festival in Holland, Michigan. You’ll learn to create…

4002—Flock Together

Sara Gallegos is joined by guest Nadine Knecht on this episode to show quilters how you can expand your creative options through machine embroidery. Nadine…

4003—Feather Love I

In this episode—part one of a two-part series—Angela Huffman teaches you how to create a column-style quilt inspired by feathers called Feather Love, by Ramona…

4004—Feather Love II

In part two of this two-part series, Angela re-visits the Feather Love quilt on a frame quilting machine to really dig into one of most…

4005—Remembered

Sara Gallegos chose to teach this Quilt of Valor by Sharon Westeney because it’s both classic and unexpected. The Alamo quilt blocks rely in strip…

