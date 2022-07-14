4007—Paradise Garden

The panel in the Paradise Garden quilt is unique, and very personal. Create your own panel using all the fun functions on your embroidery machine! In addition to creating a unique, custom background, you’ll also learn how to create a magnificent collage with the components on your machine, taking it well beyond the standard plop-and-drop embroidery! You’ll also find out how to master a tricky technique—the perfect placement of digitized embroidery in quilt block corners!

Tools Used:

Tear-away Stabilizer for floating stitches

Narrow edge foot from PFAFF for floating stitches

Microtex needle

Stabilizer sticky water soluble (Floriani)

Edge-stitching foot or stitch-in-the-ditch foot from PFAFF

Terial spray starch

Snips from Havel’s

creative™ Metal Hoop from PFAFF

creative™ Grand Metal Hoop from PFAFF

Tools used throughout the series are:

Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars

Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company

Stitch Alternatives:

For corner placement, if you don’t have camera function on your embroidery machine, first, you’d need to tell your machine which hoop size you’re using. Then based on the hoop’s markings, use the buttons to move the hoop until the needle is above the desired location. “Sometimes, it’s just math,” says Nadine Knecht. “You’re picking your design and just putting your placement in there, so measure and plan.”

If your machine doesn’t have a floating stitch feature, one fun way to re-create the effect is to place small polka dot embroidery along a seam. For sewing machines without an embroidery function, you can create something similar to floating stitches by using a straight stitch for securing the fabric to the batting for the quilt-as-you-go method, and then stitch in the ditch using use a decorative stitch from your sewing machine’s library.

Published In: Originally published in the July/August 2021 issue of Love of Quilting, Paradise Garden by Judith Sandstrom can also be found in the 4000 series eBooklet.