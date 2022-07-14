Shopping Cart

4008—Cabin at Bear Lake

Vanessa Lyman
Sara Gallegos designed this cozy, flannel quilt to use at her family’s lakeside cottage. Incorporating a Bear Paw quilt block (for Bear Lake) and a Log Cabin quilt block (for their log cabin cottage), this quilt also uses an interesting sashing technique. A classic worth cherishing, this quilt has a traditional appeal.

Tools Used:

  • Spinning mat from Olfa
  • 6-1/2” square frosted ruler from Olfa
  • ¼” foot from PFAFF
  • ¼” foot with guide from PFAFF  

Tools used throughout the series are:

Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars
Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company

Fabric Used: A combination of quilter’s flannels from the Mammoth collection and chambrays from Robert Kaufman Fabrics  

Batting Used: 80/20 Batting from The Warm Company

Published In: Cabin at Bear Lake can be found in the September/October 2022 issue of Love of Quilting, and also in the 4000 series eBooklet.    

Categories: Articles, Love of Quilting TV Series 4000, Traditional, Videos

