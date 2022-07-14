4008—Cabin at Bear Lake

Sara Gallegos designed this cozy, flannel quilt to use at her family’s lakeside cottage. Incorporating a Bear Paw quilt block (for Bear Lake) and a Log Cabin quilt block (for their log cabin cottage), this quilt also uses an interesting sashing technique. A classic worth cherishing, this quilt has a traditional appeal.

Tools Used:

Spinning mat from Olfa

6-1/2” square frosted ruler from Olfa

¼” foot from PFAFF

¼” foot with guide from PFAFF

Tools used throughout the series are:

Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars

Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company

Fabric Used: A combination of quilter’s flannels from the Mammoth collection and chambrays from Robert Kaufman Fabrics

Batting Used: 80/20 Batting from The Warm Company

Published In: Cabin at Bear Lake can be found in the September/October 2022 issue of Love of Quilting, and also in the 4000 series eBooklet.