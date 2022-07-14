4009—Bluegrass Jamboree

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Reminiscent of fireworks at the local festival, Angela Huffman’s striking quilt uses simple techniques combined with economy of scale for the dazzling design. In addition to the stitch-and-flip approach to yields extra “sparklers” for the quilt border, Angela teaches a strip-piecing technique for what would typically be a foundation-pieced quilt block.

Fun side note: What’s a moonbow? Angela references a moonbow she saw at a wedding in Kentucky, and not everyone in the Love of Quilting studio knew what that was. A moonbow is the same phenomenon as a rainbow, except it’s caused by the moon instead of the sun. The light is dimmer, so colors can be harder to detect, and they will often appear white. Rainbows are rare, but moonbows are even rarer—they occur about 10% as often as rainbows. Lucky Angela!

Oops! We went so fast!

Well, nobody’s perfect. On the episode, we marked corner to corner on the one of the units. Then we accidentally told you to cut along the line—which isn’t right! Make sure you sew along the marked line. (To get an extra HST, sewing a ½” away from the stitched line, and cut down the center!)

The unit on the left is correct, where we sewed along the marked diagonal.

Makes a big difference, doesn’t it? D’oh!

Tools Used:

12” Square Spinning Mat from Olfa

1-1/2” x 6” ruler from Olfa

12” x 12” frosted ruler from Olfa

6-1/2” x 5-1/2” frosted ruler from Olfa

¼” piecing foot from PFAFF

Seam Ripper from FISKARS

Heat-Away pen from Frixion

Tools used throughout the series are:

Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars

Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company

Fabrics Used: Colour Wall collection by Sue Daley for Riley Blake.

Published In: Bluegrass Jamboree can be found in the September/October 2022 issue of Love of Quilting, and also in the 4000 series eBooklet.