4010—Enchanted Garden

Sara Gallegos is joined by guest Nadine Knecht, who teaches you how to take a simple hexagon design and really have a blast with Enchanted Garden! You’ll explore motif placement, using clip art and sewing stitches in an embroidery hoop, hand-coloring your own fabric, and even how to create a custom, lace-edge flange.

Tools Used:

Bias tape with crocheted edge (or use lace edge stitch found on some sewing machines)

Textile medium from Americana

School-grade colored pencils

Cotton swabs or sponge brush

Sticky, wash-away stabilizer

Metal hoops with magnets used are creative Metal Hoop or creative Grand Metal Hoop, both from PFAFF

Terial spray Polyester embroidery thread Stich-in-the-ditch foot from PFAFF

Tools used throughout the series are:

Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars

Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company

Published In: Originally published in the March/April 2021 issue of Love of Quilting, Enchanted Garden by Ramona Sorenson can also be found in the 4000 series eBooklet.