5 Quilt Studio Organization Tips from Quilting Arts Magazine

As quilters, we post our finishes on Instagram, share our frustrations on Facebook, and promote our techniques and classes in newsletters and on our blogs.

However, much of the work we do is accomplished in the privacy of our studios and rarely shared with our community. The popularity of touring open houses and backstage passes at concerts should be a clue: everyone wants to know where and how the magic happens.

Vivika’s studio has several walls filled with artwork from friends and family for inspiration.

At Quilting Arts, we’ve incorporated a series of articles in the pages of the magazine that does just that. The Show Us Your Studio series features a behind-the-scenes look at the workspaces of fiber artists. I love learning about how fiber artists organize their stash. Is their fabric arranged by color in clear plastic bins? Pulled together by fabric type – like batiks or hand dyes – and then stashed under a table? Does the artist showcase a thread collection on the wall for easy access and a splash of bright color, or tuck it away in drawers to protect it from light and dust?

Since January is the month we often equate with organization and starting fresh, I thought it would be fun to glean 5 tips for organizing fabric stash from previous “Open Studio” articles.

Timna Tarr’s studio is filled with natural and task lighting. Tour her studio in the June/July 2018 issue.

1. Lighting is key “Having lots of light and plenty of room to spread out are luxuries that I do not take for granted.” -Timna Tarr

Karen Fricke re-evaluates everything in her studio every few years. Tour Karen’s studio in the Fall 2021 issue.

2. Organize like items together “Every few years, I like to take every … single … thing … out from its drawer, cupboard, or shelf and rethink my storage and organization all over again.” -Karen Fricke

This outdoor dye station is always ready. Tour Candy Glendening’s outdoor studio in the June/July 2018 issue.

3. Keep everything within reach Surface design is messy – why not move it outdoors? Candy Glendening kept all of her tools in reach in her outdoor dye studio.

Susan Brubaker Knapp uses her studio space for sewing and painting. Tour Susan’s studio in the Spring 2021 issue.

4. Set up stations “I set up three distinct workspaces in my studio: one for pressing and fusing; one for cutting and painting, and one for sewing that includes tables for my Bernina sewing machines.” -Susan Brubaker Knapp

Cindy’s cat agrees: Color is one of the most powerful tools we have. Tour Cindy’s studio in the August/September 2020 issue.

5. Embrace joy Cindy Grisdela’s workspace is a jumble of color and textures because that’s what makes her energized and happy. “Each decision about color and shape influences the next and complex blocks repeat like beats of a melody.” -Cindy Grisdela

Yes, my favorite of the above tips is to embrace the joy of beauty in your own studio.

Vivika’s studio serves as both an office and creative space.

Here’s a photo of my workspace: I love to be here. I love to work here. I love to dream here. May you all experience joy in your own special space in the coming year!

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor

