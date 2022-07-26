5 Reasons To Go On a Quilting Retreat

Going on a quilting retreat is a great way to improve your skills, meet other quilters, and find new inspiration. It’s the perfect mix of education and relaxation. Whether it’s your first time or fifth, there is always something new to learn at these events. So, if you’re in the market for a little “me time” to relax, reflect, and focus on your favorite hobby with a group of fellow crafters, then have we got just the thing for you. A quilting retreat? Yes, please!

Here are five great reasons why everyone should go:

1. You’ll get to recharge. It’s easy to get so caught up in the responsibilities of work and family that often we forget to take care of ourselves. A quilting retreat is the perfect opportunity to recharge your batteries! Let’s set aside that never-ending to-do list for a bit. How does it sound to have nobody asking you where their socks, phones, uniforms, etc. are? The only thing you’ll be concerned about is where on earth you put your seam ripper. A quilting retreat is all about relaxing and doing the hobby that makes us happy. And one more very important mention – you don’t have to cook. On the contrary, someone is providing you with amazing meals which could include wine and chocolate. (And we all know those are essential food groups, right?)

2. You’ll make new friends. Quilting is often a solo, at-home-in-your-pajamas kind of activity. But a quilting retreat gives you the opportunity to get social! You get to meet people that love quilting just as much as you do. A retreat gives you the opportunity for some great conversations and new friendships. And who knows– you might even make some lifelong quilty friends!

3. You’ll learn something new. There’s nothing like learning from a seasoned pro. At a quilting retreat, you’ll have the opportunity to learn new techniques from experienced instructors. During our Quilting Daily Escapes event, world-renowned quilters and hosts of Love of Quilting TV, Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman, will be teaching curved piecing,machine applique, non-mirrored hourglass units, floating borders, and much more! There’s nothing like learning from the best and that’s exactly what you’ll be doing at our Quilting Daily Escapes event!

4. You’ll get to travel. Half the fun of a retreat is going someplace new! A quilting retreat is your opportunity to explore somewhere new and take in the sights. Whether you stay in a luxurious hotel or opt for a more back-to-nature experience, you’ll make new memories and probably visit a number of new fabric stores.

5. You’ll have fun! Quilting is an enjoyable, relaxing hobby and a quilt retreat provides the perfect opportunity for people who love this craft to come together in person! What could be more fun than that?

Ready to book a quilting retreat? Join the hosts of Love of Quilting TV October 9-12 in Denver, CO for a luxurious Quilt Escape!