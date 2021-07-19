5 Tips for Hosting A Camp Quilting Arts Party

I’m ready for a little bit of fun – aren’t you? After seeing friends so infrequently (if at all) over the past 18 months, it was with great pleasure that I organized a day of stitching, sharing, and sock dyeing, all inspired by the latest issue of Quilting Arts Magazine. With the issue in hand, we revisited the idea for Camp Quilting Arts and chose 3 projects as the core activities for a day of fun and friendship. And what fun we had – the laughter and chatter hardly stopped.

What fun we had! I just wish I’d taken more photos of our group. In this photo, Debbie, Carol, Yvette, and Diane are getting their hands dirty and the dye table.

This year’s theme, Scraps Galore! was lifted directly from the magazine. I know my friends have ample fabrics, threads, and dyes in their stashes and would love to learn new and exciting ways to use those treasured bits and bobs in their art quilts. Our activities revolved around dyeing socks and quilt labels with leftover dye, using up scraps of thread and fabric in Fiber Fusion pieces, and also relaxing with some hand stitching on Snippet Scrolls. But that’s not all… we also had a great lunch, time for sharing, and opportunities to shop.

I’ve been looking for ways to use wooden spools in my artwork for years… and saving these beauties that came wound with special ribbons and fibers

Keeping the group to a manageable size important, especially if you can’t stay outside because of the heat! I invited a dozen local friends from my art group Sisters in Cloth to participate. In addition, Donalee Kennedy and Beth Schillig, two amazing fiber artists who appeared on Quilting Arts TV series 2800 were vacationing nearby, so they joined the fun. An added bonus guest was my colleague Kristine Lundblad who I’ve truly missed seeing in person. Everyone pitched in to help either lead a workshop, set up the outdoor dye studio, plan our potluck lunch, or clean up after a long and productive day.

Aren’t these colors glorious?

Since the New England weather was hazy, hot, and humid, we spent a minimal amount of time outdoors in a short dyeing workshop led by Beth. As our socks ‘batched’ in the blazing sun, we moved inside and organized a studio-purging yard sale to benefit the local art center, had an inspiring show-and-tell, and caught up with friends we’d not seen face-to-face for more than a year. Donalee demonstrated her Fiber Fusion technique, and Beth also gave an impromptu presentation about making sculptural vases using a moldable stabilizer. Last of all, we stitched our Snippet Scrolls and enjoyed cookies before calling it a day.

Donalee’s Fiber Fusion artwork is a perfect use for scraps of thread and fibers that are too small to use in a quilt.

Food for Thought Hosting an event like this, no matter how large or small, takes some organization and planning. Make sure you consider the following tips to help your day run smoothly.

Prepare Kits Before your guests arrive, make sure you have enough materials for everyone to participate. I ordered all the materials we needed (such as bamboo socks and wooden spools) and mixed the dyes ahead of time so we would not be scrambling during the event.

We organized all of our materials in advance.

2. Set Up Stations Although our dyeing activity was outdoors, the rest of the activities were inside. We had a sewing station, area prepared for a hand stitching demonstration, and tables arranged for our ‘indoor yard sale’. Each area was stocked with the materials we needed for a successful project.

When the dyeing started, everyone’s hands were busy. It’s a good thing we designated one participant to be on call to fetch supplies.

3. Designate an Assistant Whether you are dyeing fabric or stitching on the machine, one person should be available to assist the leader and help the participants. This was very helpful for our dye session!

Donalee demonstrated stitching for the group

4. Share the Work Many hands make light work. When everyone has a job, the party is much more fun! My friends provided our potluck lunch, helped with setting up the folding tables, and even hauled some of the leftover studio purge items to the thrift store. Donalee and Beth were wonderful workshop leaders and made many new friends along the way.

5. Make Time for Sharing Show and Tell is one of my favorite activities when we all get together, and one of the many things I’ve missed over the past two years. Everyone brought photos of finished quilts, WIPs, and even a quilt or two to share. It is so inspiring to see what others are making!

Beth Schillig was a great sport, demonstrating her sock dyeing technique in the scorching heat.

I hope this issue of Quilting Arts inspires you to gather with your friends (safely, of course) and share your passion for creative play. We all benefit from experimentation, learning from others, and sharing our own expertise with a group. I look forward to next summer’s edition of Camp Quilting Arts – and already have an idea or two!

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor

