5 Tips for Making a Balanced Modern Scrap Quilt

Join us as we continue our deep dive into scrap quilting this month! This time we’re giving you our top preparation tips for making a modern scrap quilt. Even designing scrap quilts takes planning ahead! So, take a moment to consider these 5 tips when you’re preparing your scraps for sewing.

1. Think about balance from the very beginning. The fabric colors, textures, and scale, should all work together. Check in with your quilt on a design wall and ask yourself if these elements feel visually balanced before you sew the entire quilt together.

Vanessa Lyman’s design wall is the epitome of visual balance.

2. Choose a design that you love. Whether you’re into improv piecing or intricate handwork, use a design that fits your stash and your own personal style. Jen Carlton Bailly hand pieces mini Drunkard’s path blocks because that’s what is right for her. Others prefer EPP hexagons. What is your go-to block?

Designer Jen Carlton Bailly uses every single scrap of fabric.

3. Sort your scraps by color, value, size, or fabric type. Why? Because it is easier to find your favorite print if it has been sorted than if it is in a jumble. You’ll be happy you took this step when you’re looking for that special piece of fabric.

Vivika sorts her scraps for a Whirligig pattern.

4. Consider a unifying color. Debra Jalbert’s quilt is unified by a neutral gray. These unifiers have a way of stepping back and letting the other colors get the glory, but they are important, all the same. Keep in mind that you might have to supplement your scraps if you are making a larger quilt.

“Leftovers #7” 61” x 68” by Debra Jalbert is an example of small piecing on a large scale featured at QuiltCon 2018.

5. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Organize a swap of leftover scraps between friends.

These are our top tips for making a balanced modern scrap quilt that will leave you feeling accomplished and a little bit lighter in the scraps department, which is what we’re all going for, right? What are some of your tips for balanced scrap design?

*Originally published in Quiltmaker magazine January/February 2021.