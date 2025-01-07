Shopping Cart

ARTICLES Articles 2 min read

5 Tips for Quilting with Minky Backing

Quilting Daily
0 Comments


Minky fabric is one of the coziest backing fabrics for a quilt. It’s a favorite of some quilters and a hard pass for others who don’t like the challenges that can come with using it. As a longarm quilter who lives where winters are cold, I’ve quilted numerous Minky quilts on my frame and have learned to love it thanks to a lot of trial and error. Here’s what I’ve learned about quilting with Minky.

Minky fabric in assorted colors.

1

Understand Minky – Minky is a knit fabric. It’s made from polyester fibers that are fused together and knitted in tiny rows. Fibers are added to one side of the fabric, giving it its trademark soft, fur-like texture. These fibers make Minky easy to wash and dry with no wrinkles or shrinkage. There are many types of Minky, including low-pile, high-pile, dots, embossed, and more.

Minky comes in a variety of textures.

2

Shop for Minky – The less stretch, the better. Since Minky is a knit fabric, it can stretch. This varies depending on the type of Minky and manufacturer. If the fabric stretches too much, it’s hard to get a smooth quilt back because it may shift while being stitched. Look for brands and types that stretch as minimally as possible across the fabric when gently pulling it.

Look for Minky with the least stretch.

3

Minky Nap – Minky has a fabric nap with fibers going in one or more directions. Fibers going in the direction of the nap appear smooth and lighter in color, while fibers going in the opposite direction look darker and fuzzier.

Some quilters have a preference for the direction of the fabric nap. I treat Minky like a directional fabric and make sure the fibers go in the direction of the nap from the top of the quilt back.

Pay attention to the nap.

4

Minky Orientation – Orient your fabric to minimize stretch across the quilt back. My preference is to orient Minky with the selvages on the top and bottom, attaching selvage edges to the longarm headers. The fabric typically does not stretch this way.

Sometimes I’ve rotated the Minky fabric for larger quilt tops, attaching the cut edges to the longarm headers with the selvages on the side. The fabric can stretch more in this orientation. To manage this, I make sure my quilt back is not too tight on the frame and choose a quilt design that goes up and down instead of across. This will help eliminate any stretching and tucks on the back side as the sew head stitches.

Minky selvage pinned to a longarm header.

5

Basting and Quilting Minky – Minky backing fabric can be quilted on a domestic sewing machine. The secret is to secure all layers of the quilt sandwich with basting spray. Spray until the layers no longer shift around. For straight-line quilting, use a regular foot instead of a walking foot to give the quilt more stability while stitching. Free-motion quilting works great without any changes to the technique if the quilt sandwich is spray-basted well and doesn’t shift.

Machine quilting Minky enhances its sumptuous, cozy texture.

I encourage you to try Minky using these tips. It will be worth it as you enjoy these soft, warm quilts!

Happy Minky Quilting!

Lori Thompson

This article was featured in the “Quilting the Quilt” section of Love of Quilting’s Winter 2025 issue. Written by Lori Thompson.

