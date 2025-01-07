5 Tips for Quilting with Minky Backing

3

Minky Nap – Minky has a fabric nap with fibers going in one or more directions. Fibers going in the direction of the nap appear smooth and lighter in color, while fibers going in the opposite direction look darker and fuzzier.

Some quilters have a preference for the direction of the fabric nap. I treat Minky like a directional fabric and make sure the fibers go in the direction of the nap from the top of the quilt back.