500 Episodes: The Enduring Joy of “Love of Quilting”

On Thursday, September 30, 2021, a significant milestone will be reached: we’ll be taping the 500th episode of “Love of Quilting “with co-hosts Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman. And we’ve decided to invite you to join us as a live studio audience…From your home, using Zoom!

Unlike other broadcast studios, our set in Golden, Colorado, isn’t equipped to host an audience, so we had never entertained the idea of having a live audience. But there’s a silver lining to these troubled times—people have become more used to attending events remotely.

Why not have a live studio audience for our 500th episode over Zoom? THAT’S something we can do!

Fans will have the chance to watch us film episode 3906–Partners in Patchwork. As a nod to our roots and how they’ve helped us grow, we’ve decided to re-create Patchwork Pleasure, a row quilt made by Marianne Fons and Liz Porter before they fully retired from “Love of Quilting.” This quilt was taught over two episodes (2703 and 2704), but Sara and Angela are going to try to teach the quilt—with fresh techniques and a different fabric—in ONE episode.

We’ll see how this goes!

Angela Huffman and Sara Gallegos always make filming a blast! Let’s see what they get up to on episode 3906, Partners in Patchwork!

Each episode has about 22 minutes of content, and we try to film it all in one go. Things happen—threads break, rotary cutters grow dull faster than you’d imagine, we accidentally sew a block upside down… With a quilt like Patchwork Pleasure, which has multiple blocks and all kinds of techniques, it’s going to be a challenge to hit the high points in 22 minutes. We’re still working out what exactly we’ll teach, and things do have a tendency veer off in unanticipated directions, but that’s half the fun! And for the first time, you’ll get to see it all!

Get ready for our first ever live event from the set of “Love of Quilting”—over Zoom!

The Zoom event will begin at 2:00 pm Mountain (4:00 pm Eastern), and our cameras will feed into the Zoom video. All attendees will be able to watch Sara and Angela introduce the show and get started. Filming takes about 30 minutes (depending on various hiccups).

This will be our first attempt at a livestream for Love of Quilting, and we’re doing everything we can to make this memorable and enjoyable, because it is a big moment in our legacy: five hundred episodes of “Love of Quilting.”

When Marianne Fons and Liz Porter started teaching quilting in church basements and community centers, could they have had any idea how the magazine and television show would continue?

Well, now will be your chance to ask!

In addition to watching the whole episode with Sara and Angela—complete with bloopers and oopsies—the Q&A session will have two very special guests: Marianne Fons and Liz Porter!

Marianne Fons and Liz Porter, founders of the Love of Quilting brand, will join us for the Q&A session!

As with any live studio audience event, we decided to put together some “swag bags,” including the pattern and an unbelievable collection of coupons from our sponsors! If you register for the upgraded “Super Fan” package, you’ll also be entered to win prizes that we’ll give away during the Q&A session.

Places are limited, and you need to register by September 24th, so don’t delay!

How it Works

By September 24, register here, selecting Attendee or Super Fan.

Receive an e-mail with the link to the session, as well as a link to your “swag bag.” Super Fans will be automatically entered for the prize drawing.

If you don’t have Zoom already installed on your computer, download it here for free.

On Thursday, September 30, a few minutes before the scheduled time, log into the Zoom session through the e-mailed link. You’ll wait for the host to start the session.

Watch the fun! We’ll film the episode, plus the “tease”—about 30 to 45 minutes of content.

When we wrap, we’ll enable discussion in the Zoom session. Type in your questions, and we’ll do our best to address them all!

The entire session will take no more than 2 hours.

After the event, you’ll be e-mailed/mailed the items from your swag bag. In January, after all the editing is complete, Super Fans will be notified that the full eBooklet and video series have been added to their account!

Watch the Q&A session exclusively through your Quilting Daily TV account.

What You Get For Attending

Register here by September 24, 2021! Places are limited!

Regular Attendee

For $25.99, you are guaranteed a place during the live Zoom event with a Q&A session on September 30th at 4 pm EST. Plus, you’ll get:

The pattern download featured in Episode 3906

A $25 coupon toward Quilting Daily TV

A swatch card of soft warm batting from The Warm Company

A $500 off coupon toward an APQS longarm machine from your local dealer

A $500 off coupon toward a PFAFF-certified virtual education event hosted by Nancy Bronstein

Super Fan

For $59.99, you are guaranteed a place during the live Zoom event with a Q&A session on September 30th at 4 pm EST. Plus, you’ll get:

The complete video download of the 3900 series “Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting,” which includes episode 3906! *

The complete eBooklet for the series (which includes the pattern from this session, PLUS all the others from this series!)*

A $50 coupon toward Quilting Daily TV

A swatch card of soft warm batting from The Warm Company

A $500 off coupon toward an APQS longarm machine from your local dealer

A $500 off coupon toward a PFAFF-certified virtual education event hosted by Nancy Bronstein

PLUS, when you become a Super Fan, you’ll be entered to one of these prizes, which will be awarded during the Zoom session!

2 quilt gift baskets from APQS

2 packages of queen size batting from The Warm Company

The PFAFF Creative Icon sewing and embroidery machine used on the show and signed by Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman!

* The complete series eBooklet and video download will be placed into your Quilting Daily account once the editing is complete, in January 2022. You will receive an e-mail letting you know when it’s available!

(All attendees must have the Zoom application prior to the event. You can download it for free here: https://zoom.us/download)

The 500th episode is supported by:



