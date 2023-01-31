This Valentine’s Day, show your love with your favorite craft — quilting! Valentine’s Day table runner quilts are ideal to decorate your kitchen table, buffet, sideboard, or coffee table for the holiday, and make great gifts. I love that quilted table runners are relatively small and quick-to-make quilt patterns. Let’s explore six of our digital Valentine’s Day table runner quilt patterns that you can instantly download. An added bonus? These designs are perfect for celebrating Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day!

What is Galentine’s Day?

The origins of Galentine’s Day can be traced back to a 2010 episode of the hit TV show Parks and Recreation. Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler) declared February 13th as a day for celebrating female friendship. The episode featured a “Galentine’s brunch” where Leslie met with her lady friends to express her love and gratitude for them.

Photo courtesy of Jason Kempin from Getty Images Entertainment.

Since then, Galentine’s Day has become a popular tradition. Women around the world gather to celebrate each other with brunch, gifts, and funny cards – it’s even made its way into pop culture! So whether you have one bestie or dozens of girlfriends, show them your appreciation this Galentine’s Day and celebrate the strong bonds of female friendship. And what a perfect way to put these Valentine table runner quilt patterns to use!

1. Strawberry Swirl Valentine Table Runner Quilt Pattern

First up we have a quilter’s favorite, Strawberry Swirl by Natalie Crabtree. This adorable design features pinwheels, hearts, and strawberries — what could be more romantic than that?

While this design may have originally been made for Summer, we think it works perfectly as Valentine’s or Galentine’s day decor, too. Finished size is 15″ x 42″.

2. Here’s My Heart Valentine Table Runner Quilt Pattern

Set your table with this Here’s My Heart pieced runner designed by Deb Finan. The model runner features pink batiks; imagine using fabrics in colors of classic Valentine conversation hearts, too!

This quilted table runner whips up quickly using precut 2 ½” strips. Each block finishes at 8”, and the finished runner will measure 44” x 12”.

3. Palace Floor Valentine Table Runner Quilt Pattern

While Palace Floor designed by Carl Hentsch was inspired by travels abroad, it can easily be transformed into Valentine’s or Galentine’s day decor that will put hearts in your eyes!

And despite its intricate design, this table runner stitches up quickly in units. So why not download this pattern and add some love to every meal? This Valentine table runner finishes at 12¾” x 38″.

4. Two Hearts Valentine Table Runner Quilt Pattern

The Two Hearts table runner quilt designed by Diane Nagle has a softer vibe. Patches of toned pink and red prints form the hearts, while careful placement of white to pink solid patches radiate around the patchwork hearts, creating a gentle glow.

Diane cleverly adapted the traditional one-patch Trip Around the World block to create the pieced hearts, and she machine quilted pretty feathers around each patchwork heart. The simple pieced borders at each end add the perfect touch.

5. Chain of Hearts Valentine Table Runner Quilt Pattern

This double scrap-friendly Chain of Hearts pattern by Abigail Dolinger includes instructions for the 18″ x 66″ table runner plus a coordinated 71″ x 83″ large throw quilt.

Both are constructed with easy stitch-and-flip techniques for quilted home decor you’ll fall in love with. The inner black border really makes the clear red and pink fabrics pop!

6. Tri-Star Valentine Table Runner Quilt Pattern

Finally, for our last Valentine table runner design, we have the Tri-Star Table Runner pattern, designed by Nancy Scott. Brighten your decor with this simple starry runner featuring clever design possibilities.

This cover-beauty pattern is available exclusively in our Love of Quilting January/February 2023 issue!

With just three fabrics, you can create an elegant table runner. Or try gathering all your pink and red fabric scraps to make each star scrappy…or make each of the three stars in a different Valentine novelty fabric. Nancy cleverly designed this runner to feature a subtle, secondary cream star, allowing you to play with the design even more! Check out this color option to add a fourth fabric to create mirrored stars.

Color options for Tri-Star Table Runner by Nancy Scott, available in Love of Quilting January/February 2023.

According to Nancy, one can never have too many table runners—we certainly agree!

Now It’s Time to Celebrate Galentine’s Day

Now you have the perfect decor to set the table for your Galentine’s or Valentine’s Day celebration! So it’s time to bring out the chocolates and dig in. Remember, as a creative quilter, you can use any of these Valentine table runner quilt patterns to make quick quilted runners for other occasions, too. Try matching the colors to the seasons, your home decor, or a recipient’s favorite colors if you are gifting.