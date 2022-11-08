You can do it! Kari Mathews designed this beautiful sampler quilt and we thought it was the perfect design for a beginner quilt along (plus it will keep seasoned quilters engaged for a whole year). We’ll break the pattern into six parts to keep it manageable and it’ll be sew much fun!

Favorite Things by Kari Mathews

We also recruited two staff members, Hannah and Megan, who will be learning to quilt and you can follow their journey all year long in each issue of Quick + Easy Quilts. We introduced them in the first installment in the December ‘22/January ’23 issue.

I want you to meet them and hear how they’re feeling about learning to quilt for this beginner quilt along.

Hannah is our Assistant Studio Coordinator and helps with all of our video shoots. She says “There are quilts in almost every room of my parent’s house — including the bathroom. Growing up, I would sit on my mom’s sewing room floor and “assist” her as she sewed. I would help her choose fabric and organize her pins, but I never learned how to sew, let alone quilt. After I started working here, surrounded by beautiful quilts and talented quilters, there were no more excuses not to learn. And the Favorite Things quilt seems like a great place to start.”

Filigree by Zen Chic for Moda Fabrics.

“For my fabric, I wanted to choose something bold and modern. I like the combination of the cool and warm greys, as well as the mustard yellow of Zen Chic’s Filigree line. Plus, I love the newspaper-like texture of some of the prints. I am so excited to attempt my first quilt!”

Our Administrative Assistant, Megan, shares “After nearly a year of being surrounded by hundreds of quilts, patterns, and talent, I thought ‘I would be crazy for not learning how to quilt from the best in the industry.’ So here I am, diving right into Kari Mathews’ Favorite Things beginner series quilt and I couldn’t be more excited (and nervous) to begin!”

Assorted fabrics by Art Gallery Fabrics.

“As a crafter I tend to gravitate towards Southwest-inspired textile and design. I thought it would be fun to stay true to my style for my first quilt. I found an array of well-suited fabrics from Art Gallery. I look forward to beginning my quilting journey and to make memories through quilts for years to come.”

Our team of seasoned quilters has scheduled sewing days so we could teach them the techniques to make the blocks for each part as we go along. Check back in a couple of weeks to see their first attempts at sewing and hear how our beginner quilt along is going!