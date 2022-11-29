A Beginner Quilt Along with Quick + Easy Quilts | Part 2

Have you started to quilt along with us and make your own Favorite Things quilt? Find Part 1 in the December ‘22/January ’23 issue and quilt along with us! We’d love to see your version so send me an email with pictures to [email protected].

Favorite Things by Kari Mathews

If you missed my first post about this quilt, check it out here. As promised, let’s see how Hannah and Megan are progressing. In Part 1, they are learning how to make Quick-Pieced Triangle-Squares, Quick-Pieced Hourglass Units, and Stitch-and-Flip Corners.

We presented each of them with their very own copy of our Sew Easy Lessons to reference along their quilting journey. You can download your own free copy to use as well. All of our Sew Easy Lessons and videos make learning a snap.

Hannah and Megan

Our team of seasoned quilters planned sewing days so we could teach them the techniques to make the blocks for each part as we go along. Hannah and Megan practiced their skills and seam allowances on extra fabric before digging into what they’ll use for their actual quilt. They were so excited to get started, asked great questions, and worked hard. Look how well they did!

Megan’s Test Blocks Hannah’s Test Blocks

After some practice, they were ready to move on to their “real” fabric and start making blocks. Check out their final blocks and hear about their experiences in Part 2 of Favorite Things in the February/March ’23 issue of Quick + Easy Quilts, on sale mid-December.