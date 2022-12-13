A Beginner Quilt Along with Quick + Easy Quilts | Part 3

Are you quilting along with us and making your own Favorite Things quilt? Find Part 1 in the December ‘22/January ’23 issue of Quick + Easy Quilts and Part 2 in the February/March ’23 issue. We’d love to see your versions, too! So if you’ve been quilting along, send me an email with pictures of your blocks to [email protected].

But first, let’s check in with our beginning quilters, Hannah and Megan:

Favorite Things by Kari Mathews

To start, we’ll see how they did with their “real” fabric and hear about their experiences. If you missed my first two articles about their journey, check out Part 1 here and Part 2 here. In part 2 of the pattern, they built upon the Stitch-and-Flip corners technique from part 1, and learned how to make Quick-Pieced Flying Geese and Half-Rectangle triangles.

Hannah says, “The hardest part of learning something new is always starting. After we did some practice blocks, I was scared to jump in with my actual fabrics. What if I chose the wrong colors? What if I messed up one of the blocks? Once I let go of some of those worries, I dove in and became addicted pretty fast.”

Hannah’s Blocks from Part One

“For me, the biggest challenge was sewing straight, consistent seams on heavily pieced blocks. Sewing over multiple seams, trying to make sure my points match, and sewing a consistent quarter-inch seam is no easy task. Despite all the worries, I’ve enjoyed the puzzle-solving aspect of it all. It’s so satisfying to cut all the fabric and piece it together into beautiful designs. I love seeing my quilt unfold and knowing that it’s something that I am making myself.”

Hannah’s Blocks from Part Two

Megan also experienced some anxious moments, but quickly learned how much fun quilting is. She shares, “As I completed my first several blocks, I was thrilled to learn that there was no need to backstitch on my sewing machine. Once I got the hang of it, I was sewing several pieces at a time.”

Megan’s Blocks from Part One

“Through the learning process of quilting, what came as a surprise was how to precisely cut fabric and stick true to your ¼” seam. Along will that, I found it a challenge to know what colors to pick for which blocks. If you are just starting, I would recommend using a felt board and playing around with your color options before you start the next block. However, I had my color palette all picked out up front, and I am confident that it will all come together at the end; I can’t wait!”

Megan’s Blocks from Part Two

It’s so much fun to see them progressing and learning and trying new things. Be sure you subscribe to Quick + Easy Quilts magazine so you can follow along on their journey!