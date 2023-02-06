We are having so much fun with our series quilt Favorite Things. Watching our beginners learn to quilt has been so inspiring and fun. You can find the first 3 parts of this 6-part pattern in the following issues.

Favorite Things by Kari Mathews

In part 3, we’ve challenged our beginners with fusible appliqué. In the pattern, we included some helpful tips and a step-by-step tutorial for creating faced appliqué for a Dresden Plate to help them succeed. Let’s check in with our beginning quilters, Hannah and Megan, to hear their thoughts about learning this new technique.

Hannah says, “Wow, appliqué is hard. I started by making multiple practice blocks until I felt comfortable using my machine for appliqué. In particular, I made at least 4 versions of the Dresden Plate before I felt confident enough to do it with my actual fabric. But once I felt comfortable, I quickly got into a groove. There was something so meditative and soothing about sewing all the pieces down. And I really like my color combinations for this set. With these blocks done, I have a better picture of what the full quilt will look like, and I can’t wait to continue.”

Megan also found learning fusible appliqué to be a bit challenging, but persevered and eventually found her groove. She says, “As a beginner in any activity, there are moments that are uncomfortable. As I began fusible appliqué and the blanket stitch process, I had a moment where I wished I was simply doing the same block over and over. Then I remembered the aspects of being uncomfortable and the growth that emerges after time passes and skills are gained. By the end of these blocks, I began to enjoy blanket stitching, and I look forward to doing more with it in the future.”

Check out Quick+Easy Quilts April/May ’23 where you can find the faced appliqué tutorial as well as some great tips for mastering your ¼” seam allowance which is critical to accurate piecing. Great information for beginners and more seasoned quilters alike.

It’s so much fun to see them progressing and learning and trying new things. Stay tuned for more updates on this sweet and simple quilt along for beginners!