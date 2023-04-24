We are having so much fun with our series quilt Favorite Things. Watching our beginners learn to quilt has been so inspiring and fun. You can find the first 4 parts of this 6-part pattern in the following issues.

Favorite Things by Kari Mathews

In part 4, we take on curved piecing. Curved piecing is a love/hate technique for many quilters, but we’ve included some great tips in our Warning Curves Ahead! feature to make things go smoother. Hannah and Megan found this technique to be a challenge, but with some practice they soon got the hang of it and found a technique that worked for them.

Hannah says, “I revise my last statement. Appliqué may be hard, but curved piecing is harder. Luckily, I have so many skilled quilters here to teach me. I learned the three different ways to sew curves— pinning, gluing, and free-wheeling, and then I went home and practiced each technique. I had the best results just free-wheeling, so I used that for the majority of the Drunkards Path block. But I noticed that I was tugging on the fabric too much and began to distort my blocks. It didn’t make a notable difference for the Drunkard’s Path block, but my Fan block looked like it was melting. At this point, I was truly frustrated and wanted to give up (and ask my mom to sew the curved seam).

But I tore out my seams, pinned really well, and re-pieced the curved seams for the Fan block. And this time it went perfectly! That final curved seam was probably the best curved seam I had ever sewn. Despite all the challenges of curved piecing, I’m really glad I learned this technique. I love quilts with curved piecing, and now I feel confident that I could create one.”

Megan has learned some valuable tips as she’s been working through this process. She says, “As I continue through the learning process, I find myself wanting to spend more time with the fabric before I go in and cut pieces according to the pattern directions. I have noticed once I finish a block, I can better understand the instructions and guidelines. If you are also a beginner, I would consider doing a test block before each final block you create. I know it feels like a greater time commitment, but what I have really enjoyed from this is getting a head start on muscle memory, as well as any design changes for fabric colors and combinations.

“Now that we have a good amount of the blocks done, I also take the time to lay out the blocks in order of the full quilt pattern, so I can gauge what color combinations are lacking or need more of in the next segment. As cliche as this sounds, practice makes perfect and I am finding that to be true the more I can duplicate and repeat a technique. Keep up the quilting, we are halfway there!”

Check out Quick + Easy Quilts June/July ’23 where you can find our Warning Curves Ahead! curved piecing tutorial including top tips for beginners and more seasoned quilters alike. It’s so much fun to see them progressing and learning and trying new things. Stay tuned to follow along on their journey!