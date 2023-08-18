A Beginner Quilt Along with Quick + Easy Quilts | Part 6

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost a year since we started our beginner-friendly series quilt Favorite Things and began teaching Hannah and Megan along the way. Let’s catch up on how they finished up and reveal their amazing, completed quilts. And this has certainly been a beginner quilt along for the books! You can find directions for each section of this 6-part quilt pattern in the issues listed below, or download the complete digital pattern here.

Hannah’s Take on Favorite Things

In part 5, the new skills mastered by our students were set in seams and mitered corners. Hannah says, “Phew! All my blocks are done. Set in seams felt like a breeze compared to curved piecing, and I’m super excited to add that technique to my piecing arsenal.

Hannah, Assistant Studio Coordinator

“I particularly loved using it to create the LeMoyne Star. With this last set of blocks done, I can finally see how my quilt will look all together. But it’s also kind of funny. Part of me wishes I had used different fabrics—similar to Megan’s. Another part of me wishes I had gone for a bolder and more modern look.

Hannah’s Blocks from Part Five

“But maybe this is part of quilting too? You love some of your choices—but not all of them. And at the end of the day, I am really proud of all I’ve learned and accomplished. Next steps: piece the blocks together, quilt it, and then it’s done!”

Megan’s Take on Favorite Things

Megan’s hard work is paying off. She shares, “As I complete Part 5, it has been a pleasure to see all of the blocks come together. It really shows when you take time to learn a new skill that each lesson builds from the next—and before you know it, you begin to feel more confident.

Megan, Former Administrative Assistant

“This pattern has given me the opportunity to test an array of different techniques, troubleshoot, and refine my skills so that I now feel inspired to start the next quilt! With only a few more touches to be completed, I am excited to show you my final quilt. I hope you have been learning as much as I have!”

Megan’s Blocks from Part Five

The Final Quilts – Thanks, Kim Waite!

Now that all of their blocks are assembled, it’s time to make a quilt! Assembling the quilt top entails making several sections and using partial seams to put it all together. No small feat, but a great skill to learn and Hannah and Megan tackled it like champs! We are so proud of our beginners and their perseverance. We asked Kim Waite to add her magic touch with long arm quilting. She suggested an edge-to-edge Baptist Fan motif that just made these quilts shine.

Hannah’s Quilt

As Hannah started putting together her quilt she noted, “After staring at all these separate blocks for months, sewing it all together felt a little surreal. It’s like something magic happened. The same kind of transformation that happens when you bake something.

Hannah’s Final Quilt. Quilted by Kim Waite.

“All these separate and distinct parts meld together into a beautiful new whole. And I especially love how the quilting looks. So, as long as no one looks too closely at my binding, I’m pretty happy with how it all turned out. Now, I finally have a quilt of my own to add to my collection at home!”

Megan’s Quilt

Megan reflects on her journey to make her first quilt by saying, “When I started this quilt, I was unsure what to expect. As I learned different techniques and began to see the finished blocks come together, the artist in me saw that this too was yet another medium. Just as you would a painting, you map out your canvas, decide on a cohesive color palette, and begin.

Megan’s Final Quilt. Quilted by Kim Waite.

“As your artwork unfolds, the eye starts to see things, perhaps to change course, dive into a different depth of color, and of course, being okay with the imperfections. I am so pleased with the journey of crafting and making my first quilt with the team at Quilting Daily. I look forward to my next quilt! Happy Quilting!”

We Loved This Beginner Quilt Along!

Thank you to Kari Mathews for designing this beautiful sampler quilt. We felt it was the perfect design for a beginner quilt along or for keeping seasoned quilters engaged year-round. This quilt pattern teaches so many techniques and Hannah and Megan had a great time making their first quilt. We hope you’ll give it a try too — if you do, be sure to share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below!