A Bounty of Bindings: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4407
Binding a quilt is that last finishing step for quilters, and an important one. On this episode, Sara Gallegos invites us to focus on the techniques needed for a successful binding, walking through construction, application, mitering corners, and joining ends. There are also quick tips for bias binding and creating perfect corners for double fold binding.
Tools Used in This Episode
Fabric folding pen from Clover
Tools Used Throughout the Series
Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut
Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio
Batting
Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published In
The quilt featured on-set, Intersect by Amy Simmonds, is published in the July/August and September/October 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting, and is included as a bonus pattern in the 4400 series eBooklet!
From our Shop
