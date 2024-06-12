A Bounty of Bindings: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4407

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Binding a quilt is that last finishing step for quilters, and an important one. On this episode, Sara Gallegos invites us to focus on the techniques needed for a successful binding, walking through construction, application, mitering corners, and joining ends. There are also quick tips for bias binding and creating perfect corners for double fold binding.

✓ Fabric folding pen from Clover

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

The quilt featured on-set, Intersect by Amy Simmonds, is published in the July/August and September/October 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting, and is included as a bonus pattern in the 4400 series eBooklet!

From our Shop

Subscribe to Love of Quilting for more great patterns, inspiration, projects, and articles like this one! Subscribe Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter! Sign Up

*This article contains affiliate links that help us earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We’re grateful for your support!