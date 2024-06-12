Shopping Cart

ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

A Bounty of Bindings: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4407

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments
Binding a quilt is that last finishing step for quilters, and an important one. On this episode, Sara Gallegos invites us to focus on the techniques needed for a successful binding, walking through construction, application, mitering corners, and joining ends. There are also quick tips for bias binding and creating perfect corners for double fold binding. 

Tools Used in This Episode

Fabric folding pen from Clover

Tools Used Throughout the Series

Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

The quilt featured on-set, Intersect by Amy Simmonds, is published in the July/August and September/October 2024 double issue of Love of Quiltingand is included as a bonus pattern in the 4400 series eBooklet!

From our Shop

