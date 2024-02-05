You may know Bonnie K. Hunter from her steady presence here in Quiltmaker (find all of her Addicted to Scraps blocks here), but did you also know she’s authored eight books and hundreds of quilt patterns? Or that she runs a quilting retreat center? Or that her online following includes hundreds of thousands of fans? Bonnie’s a bona fide sew-lebrity!

Bonnie Hunter

Since 1988, Bonnie has taught quilting to countless people around the world. Although she “retired” from teaching in 2020, she uses that term loosely; she still blogs almost daily, shares her pattern genius with us, and entertains guests year-round at her retreat center, Quiltville Inn, in small-town southwestern Virginia.

Subscribe to Quiltmaker for more great patterns, inspiration, projects, and articles like this one! Subscribe

Join Bonnie K. Hunter and me as we chat about being scrappy, winter holidays, and the power of end-of-year reflection — not resolutions!

Let’s Dive In

Jenni: Tell me about how you and your husband, Dave, operate Quiltville Inn.

Guests at Quiltville Inn pose with their quilts.

Bonnie: Our retreat center is in a big old Victorian house built in 1884. Dave and I worked on it for about two years before opening. It has a large kitchen, a wraparound porch, and sleeps 12, so we rent the whole venue to groups. It’s located right next to my office/studio, housed in the old post office building in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia. I can be on hand while folks are retreating, but I don’t have to feel like I’m hovering. It’s the best of both worlds!

During retreats, I can play with the retreat girls next door — join them for lunch and enjoy looking at their projects — and at the end of the day, I can go home for some quiet time. While I love to machine piece, I save my hand work for night, so I can put my feet up and do some slow meditative stitching in the evenings.

J: Do you teach your guests?

B: Our guests can schedule a workshop with me as an add-on, but mostly they work on UFOs and group projects. Most people don’t want to dig into a workshop, study, and work really hard while they’re on retreat.

Guests at Quiltville Inn enjoying a relaxing campfire.

A Scrap Quilting Super Fan

J: Like you, I’m obsessed with scrap quilting. I think when we’re surrounded by scraps, it’s almost impossible to feel unhappy.

B: I should have a sign in my front yard that says, “I rescue orphaned scraps.” People who come to Quiltville Inn know that if they leave big pieces in the trash, I’ll likely scoop them out. And I love to cut things up and make little scrap bags for the retreaters.

J: What a gift for them! How did you become so fond of scrap quilting?

B: I love the variety I get. I think I would go stark-raving mad if I had to make a quilt with just two fabrics. They look phenomenal, but that’s just not how my brain works. I just made a quilt that’s all reds, blues, and neutrals. But the blues are not all the same shade. The reds are varied from almost burgundy to tomato red. And the neutrals are all different shades, too. But it works! The more you throw in, the better it looks—kind of like stone soup. And if you’re trying to use a scrap that’s not working and seems kind of ugly? You just need to cut it smaller.

J: Ha! I’m going to take that advice. What’s the smallest scrap you’ll keep?

B: I trim things down to as small as an inch and a half- square. I also love string quilts, and I’ll work with strings as small as ¾” wide.

J: This time of year, folks are thinking about New Year’s Resolutions, and many quilters are organizing their spaces. It seems like the perfect time to learn about your Scrap User’s System. Why is it called that?

B: Because I want people to use their scraps, not save them. What are you saving it all for? It needs to be used. I developed the system in 1999, based on the sizes of blocks I make the most; their components all have common denominators. By collecting strips from which I can easily sub-cut those components, I save time and frustration.

For example, if I have half of a fat quarter, I won’t just put that in a scrap tub. Instead, I’ll cut strips measuring 1½”, 2″, 2½” and 3½” wide. Then I separate those by color family and by size. So in my red Scrap User’s System drawer, there will be baggies of strips of each size in all shades of red. Anyone who wants to implement this system can learn all about it at my website or in my books.

Bonnie’s personal “Scrap User’s System” is organized by color so she can easily access what she needs.

Diving Into the New Year

J: Speaking of New Year’s resolutions, do you have any?

B: I don’t love New Year’s resolutions. But I do like taking the time to ask, “What did I accomplish in the past year?” And then pat yourself on the back for the things you accomplished. And don’t guilt yourself for the things you didn’t. There’s no guilt in quilt! The things that are still on your list? Dust them off and see if you can rearrange them and move them forward into the next year. Or maybe what you didn’t accomplish last year no longer suits your vision for yourself, and it’s okay to let those go.

I know people who have 99 projects on a spreadsheet and they’re feeling just buried under the number of projects they’ve started. Just pick one. Maybe the one that is closest to completion, which will give you a good feeling to finish fairly quickly. “Baby steps still move you forward” is one of my favorite quotes. Any amount of progress can get you out of an emotional funk.

Grassy Creek pattern available at quiltville.com.

J: About 80% of New Year’s resolutions, fail, so I’m also not a fan — who wants to beat themselves up all year about missing a goal?

B: Right. Because if I’m emotionally bogged down, my creativity stops — it can just reach a standstill. If I’m emotionally tied up with something, I don’t feel open enough to let the creativity flow. Sometimes the emotions can be worked through just by giving your studio a re-do. Pick one corner and make one thing better.

Open one drawer and make that one drawer better. If I can clear out some of the clutter in my sewing space, then I’m not thinking about that emotional clutter. Because I’m not dwelling on it, creative ideas will pop into my head — maybe even creative solutions.

J: So how do you focus your energy and intention this time of year?

B: I like to think of the new year as a time of reflection, appreciation, and re-evaluation. Winter is a special time. It’s so hustle and bustle-y all the way up until New Year’s Day. So I always look forward to after the new year, when the holidays are done, and we have six weeks before Valentine’s Day. You know, snow and winter are here for a reason. Everything comes to a standstill. But the new leaves are just underneath the surface, right? We need that time to resettle and to refocus. And to be still. The world is silent for a reason.

Crazie Mazie pattern available at quiltville.com.

Are You Addicted to Scraps?

If you’re interested in connecting with Bonnie K. Hunter, you can find her on Instagram at @quiltville_bonnie or on her website, quiltville.com. This article’s author, Jenni Grover, is a journalist, quilter, and wellness coach for quilters and other makers. You can connect with her at coachjennigrover.com. And be sure to share your scrap quilts with our team on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments section below!