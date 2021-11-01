A Cute and Cozy Quilting Product Sneak Peek Roundup

|Sponsored| During the month of October on the Fons and Porter Facebook page, we offered up a couple brand new sneak peeks of the cutest and coziest quilting products to hit the market from a couple of our trusted sponsors. Take a look at what’s new on the quilting front below!

At Quilting Daily we love a good sneak peek week and we hope that you do too! This time we joined Vanessa, Video Producer at Quilting Daily, as she gave us a first look at a couple of helpful and game-changing quilting products from The Grace Company and Sonoma Wool Company. Vanessa admits that both of these products have changed her quilting game, so let’s see how they might do the same for you.

The Grace Company

After filming The Grace Company‘s Cutie Frame for a recent segment on fast finishes, Vanessa couldn’t wait to try this frame out for herself. She discovered that you can get all the capability of a longarm for a fraction of the cost and the best part is that you’re already working on your own machine so no learning curve. It essentially turns your home sewing machine into a frame quilting machine. Increase your machine’s versatility a thousand-fold and make quilting fun with The Grace Company’s Cutie Frame.

It changed everything for Vanessa, and it can for you too. Get all the details below!

Sonoma Wool Company

While recently shooting the 3900 series of Love of Quilting TV, they welcomed a new partner, Sonoma Wool Company, and Vanessa discovered for herself that there is nothing like wool – the qualities and benefits of wool are almost endless!

Wool is an old fiber and there’s still nothing else like it. Sonoma Wool produces pure and incredible wool batting and pressing pads. Achieve stunning dimension and stitch definition with their batting and their pressing pads retain heat and produce crisp results unlike any other. And one of the best part is that Sonoma Wool is all sourced from family ranches here in the U.S.

As Vanessa says, “It’s like quilting through a cloud.” We promise, you’ll fall in love with Sonoma Wool just like Vanessa did.

Check out each of their websites above to learn more about these cute and cozy quilting products. With the holidays approaching, either one of these products could be the perfect gift for a quilty friend, or even for yourself! We hope you enjoyed these sneak peeks!