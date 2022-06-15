A Father’s Day Recap: Coffee Conversations with Dad

Earlier this spring in our Quiltmaker May/June 2022 issue, we featured a lineup of patterns and designs that were either made by men or for men. We just couldn’t get over our cover quilt, Coffee Conversations with Dad. And since this Sunday is Father’s Day, we thought we’d pull this one out one more time to dazzle and delight. Natalie Crabtree designed this stunning quilt to commemorate the relationship between her husband, Joel, and their daughter. Keep reading to get all of the info and the sweet story that tells the story of the Coffee Conversations with Dad quilt originally published in the Quiltmaker May/June 2022 print issue.

Coffee Conversations with Dad

Easy

Finished Size: 72” x 72”

Finished Blocks: 12”

Coffee Conversations with Dad designed and made by Natalie Crabtree found in the May/June issue of Quiltmaker magazine. Quilted by Stephanie Crabtree. Fabric: Essentials and Palette Solids both by Marcia Derse for Windham Fabrics.

Materials

Fabric yardage assumes 40” usable width of fabric (WOF) unless otherwise noted.

White Solid

2⅜ yards for blocks

Assorted Blue Tonals

1⅛ yards total

Blue Print

2⅜ yards for patches

Dark Blue Solid

¾ yards for binding

Backing

4⅞ yards

Batting

80” x 80”

Natalie Crabtree Mason, OH Instagram: @njcrabtree

Cutting

Patches are lettered in order of use. Measurements include ¼” seam allowances.

White Solid

144 rectangles 2” x 6½” (F) 72 rectangles 1½” x 3½” (E) 72 rectangles 1½” x 2” (A) 72 rectangles 1” x 3½” (C) 72 rectangles 1” x 2” (B)

Assorted Blue Tonals

Cut 36 matching sets of: 2 squares 3½” (D) 6 rectangles 1” x 2” (B)

Blue Print

72 squares 6½” (G)

Dark Blue Solid

8 strips 2½” x WOF for binding

A coffee quilt! Bold prints and coffee cups create this simple, yet striking design.

1. About This Quilt

Although the piecing is simple and beginner friendly, this quilt gets its edgy feel from the modern, artistic print from Marcia Derse for Windham Fabrics. The print adds visual interest, an artistic feeling, and an indie coffee shop vibe. This quilt is perfect for using the large scale prints quilters all love. Natalie used 5 different prints for the mugs, but you can make it as scrappy or controlled as you like! If you are buying fat quarters, 6 will be enough to make the sections needed.

2. Making the Sections and Blocks

Using a matching set of blue tonal patches, arrange and sew blue and white patches together as shown to make a section. Make 36 sets of 2 matching sections.

Sew 2 matching sections and 2 blue print G’s together as shown to make a block. Make 36 blocks total.

3. Assembling the Quilt Center

Refer to the Assembly Diagram. Watching block orientation, sew 6 blocks together as shown to make a row. Make 6 rows. Sew the rows together.

4. Quilting and Finishing

Layer and baste together the backing, batting, and quilt top. Refer to the quilting placement diagram. Quilt interlacing squares and rectangles over the quilt surface as shown. Bind the quilt.

Joel and his daughter Gwen are two peas in a pod. During the early days of the pandemic, Joel and Gwen would wake up every morning and start the coffee together. It became routine. Gwen would help fill it with water, help count the scoops of coffee, pour the scoops in, and notify dad when the coffee was ready. They bonded over the ritual and the routine of making coffee together. Since Gwen was tiny, we have encouraged her to actively take part in kitchen activities—and coffee brewing was no exception. Many early morning conversations were had before the sun came up, making coffee, day in and day out. Those are some of the best memories they will share together—because small rituals or routines make all the difference.

– Natalie “Momma”

